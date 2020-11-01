Website of the Year

Phil Gifford: Five talking points from the All Blacks' Bledisloe Cup thrashing in Sydney

6 minutes to read
The All Blacks are "ecstatic" after they thumped the Wallabies in Sydney 43-5. Video / Sky Sport / All Blacks
Phil Gifford
By:

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and co-host on Afternoons on Newstalk ZB, Tuesday - Friday from 12-4pm with Simon Barnett.

Five talking points from the test in Sydney and where to go if you've missed the warmth of old school rugby watching.

1) No, Ian Foster didn't need to go into a phone booth and

