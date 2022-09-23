Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: Five talking points before All Blacks-Wallabies at Eden Park

Phil Gifford
By
4 mins to read
There has been plenty of spite between the sides since the first test. Photo / photosport.nz

There has been plenty of spite between the sides since the first test. Photo / photosport.nz

OPINION:

Phil Gifford presents five talking points heading into the All Blacks test against the Wallabies at Eden Park.

Heartaches by the number

Has there ever been more angst surrounding a Bledisloe Cup match?

If

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.