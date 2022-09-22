All Blacks assistant coach speaks to media. Video / NZ Herald

With surprise changes by design, others enforced, the significantly revamped All Blacks have plenty to prove at Eden Park.

From a collective perspective the All Blacks are well aware they were fortunate to escape with the Bledisloe Cup after blowing an 18-point second half lead in Melbourne's captivating and controversial contest.

From Jordie Barrett's switch to second five-eighth to Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali'i and Codie Taylor's inclusions among six starting changes, there are no shortage of personal motivating factors for the rematch against the Wallabies, either.

Relegating Samisoni Taukei'aho - arguably the All Blacks best performer this season - to the bench is a surprise move. Sam Whitelock assuming the captaincy ahead of Ardie Savea in Sam Cane's absence notable, too. Yet Barrett moving from fullback to No 12 forms the focal talking point.

Second-five is the position Barrett has long coveted – increasingly more so after spending time there for the Hurricanes this season. A supremely talented athlete, Barrett grew up in Taranaki playing first-five until the age of 15. He then switched to second-five but was deemed too skinny for that role when he entered the pro ranks. Hence, he found a home at fullback.

Barrett is ultimately expected to revert to fullback when the All Blacks midfield stocks replenish but with David Havili (concussion) and Quinn Tupaea (season-ending knee injury) sidelined, this week presents an intriguing experiment after the mid-test reshuffle at Marvel Stadium.

A maiden start at second-five leaves halfback and centre as the only backline roles Barrett hasn't filled for the All Blacks.

"Now I've got a bit more size I'm enjoying playing 12 again," Barrett said. "It's a challenge I've been waiting a wee while for now so I can't wait. I'm comfortable with playing 12. I got a bit of a taste at this level last week. This is a new week so I'm expecting a bit of traffic."

Barrett will don a different number but he'll carry last week's match-winning try into Eden Park.

"It was pretty special – a Bledisloe test in Australia that, in some ways, we won out of nowhere."

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has been reluctant to move Barrett to 12 - predominantly because he values his presence at fullback. This week is a case of needs must, though it does reveal Foster's lack of faith in Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's readiness.

Foster praised Barrett's strength in the carry and defence as well as his kicking game and communication in the midfield. Tuivasa-Sheck settles for a bench role, with Foster saying he favoured last week's combinations that included Beauden Barrett moving to fullback from the 36th minute.

"Jordie went pretty good last week. He was a bit rusty on a few calls and was too eager in many ways but there's some nice lessons there," Foster said. "Roger has had a couple of NPC games and he's training well. It's a chance for him to watch the game unfold and then see what happens."

Those pinning for Will Jordan at fullback may get their wish – in the second half at least.

"Did we consider Will? Yep," Foster said. "You might see him slip back there at some point."

Scott Barrett's absence is due to an Achillies issue he has managed for the past month while Shannon Frizell is yet to fully recover from his rib injury, paving the way for Ioane to team up with Papali'i and Savea in the new-look loose forwards.

"It's a big challenge because the Wallabies loose forwards played a very physical combative game last week and that's what we're expecting out of Akira and Dalton."

On the captaincy switch, while Cane recovers from concussion, Whitelock retains the leadership duties to allow Savea time to settle back into the team after the birth of his third child.

"It takes a bit of an adjustment when you miss a week."

As for benching Taukei'aho after his two-try efforts last week, the All Blacks want to give Taylor his first chance since the costly lineout throwing issues in the first home loss to Argentina in Christchurch.

"Soni has had an outstanding series. Codie has been working hard behind the scenes. We really believe he's in a good space now. It's a chance to inject Soni in the second part of a game to have a slightly different role so we're excited about that one-two punch for this particular game."

Wallabies and All Blacks players pack a scrum during The Rugby Championship Bledisloe Cup match. Photo / Getty Images.

Seven changes on the bench, where props Ofa Tuungafasi and Nepo Laulala return alongside lock Tupou Vaa'i, Tuivasa-Sheck and Sevu Reece, adds further interest.

With the Rugby Championship title on the line, and the ongoing quest for elusive consistency front of mind, the All Blacks need a defining, authoritative performance that reinforces their credentials.

Their equation is simple enough - defend the fortress, win well enough, preferably with a bonus point to force the Springboks to seek the same result in their home test against the Pumas.

"It's been a very different championship for all four teams. It's exciting for the Rugby Championship that we've come to the last game and no one really knows."

Above all else, though, the performance matters. Far too many times this year the All Blacks have mixed brilliant with baffling. Test to test, half to half, deflating lows follow euphoric highs.

As he prepares to take centre stage in the midfield, Barrett knows the All Blacks must finally break that cycle.

"We haven't been too proud of some of our work in recent times and we want to get better," Barrett said. "Winning each week is our purpose and another big one is expected from us."

All Blacks v Wallabies

Saturday, 7.05pm, Eden Park

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali'i, Akira Ioane, Sam Whitelock (c), Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ofa Tuungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa'i, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Sevu Reece.

Wallabies: Andrew Kellaway, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Lalakai Foketi, Marika Koroibete, Bernard Foley, Jake Gordon, Harry Wilson, Pete Samu, Rob Valetini, Cadeyrn Neville, Jed Holloway, Allan Alaalatoa, Dave Porecki, James Slipper (c).

Reserves: Folau Fainga'a, Angus Bell, Pone Fa'amausili, Nick Frost, Fraser McReight, Nic White, Reece Hodge, Jordan Petaia.