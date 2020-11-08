Website of the Year

Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: 7 thoughts on one of the weirdest All Blacks tests of all time

5 minutes to read
Phil Gifford
By:

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and co-host on Afternoons on Newstalk ZB, Tuesday - Friday from 12-4pm with Simon Barnett.

OPINION:

Phil Gifford lists seven talking points from the biggest rugby upset of 2020.

1) All hail the Kiddie Koalas

The mathematical Chaos Theory, that order and chaos are not totally opposed to each other,

