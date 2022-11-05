The All Blacks XV claimed a victory over Ireland A. Photo / Photosport

One young player caught the eye for the All Blacks XV, and could be the answer for the top team in the near future, writes Paul Lewis.

OPINION:

It’s been quite some time since I’ve been able to say the All Blacks might finally have found the man to hold down the troublesome No 6 position: Dominic Gardiner.

Not this year, certainly, and maybe not even next year at the World Cup – but 21-year-old Gardiner announced himself at international level in the All Blacks XV’s 47-19 win over Ireland A.

Neither Shannon Frizell, Akira Ioane nor Ethan Blackadder have convincingly inhabited the blindside flanker’s jersey in recent times. Lock Scott Barrett has been used there with mixed success as the All Blacks have tried – but largely failed – to replace Liam Squire since his last gig for the All Blacks in 2018.

Squire had pace, a hard edge to his tackling, was a genuine lineout option and unflinching at the breakdown. Gardiner showed all of that – and demonstrated he has one of those big engines.

He had a significant hand in four of the All Blacks XV’s seven tries and, in helping set up Braydon Ennor’s, he showed not only pace but a step to elude the Irish fullback before linking with AJ Lam and Ennor.

The two Chiefs, Damian McKenzie and Shaun Stevenson, were men of the match, and McKenzie turned in a terrific performance, easily his best since he returned from Japan, underlining his World Cup squad credentials.

Stevenson was unbelievably left out of this team before reinforcements were needed, and he demonstrated why that was an error. He provided most of the All Blacks XV’s penetration in the first half, and scored two smart tries. He is not always admirable when it comes to ball security or defence but he was impeccable against Ireland A, with some effective defensive work.

New Zealand is not overflowing with top-class wings; this was a step up for the North Harbour man, who can also play fullback. He took his chance well.

However, No 6 is still an unsolved puzzle and Gardiner did enough to make me think he might be a squad contender for France next year. He is listed as 1.91m and 108kg but plays bigger than that. He certainly looks beefier than 108kg and doubles as a lock at domestic level.

He handled three times as the All Blacks XV coursed up the field for Stevenson’s first try; he burgled a threatening Ireland lineout to spark Stevenson’s length-of-the-field second; was put through on a clean break by McKenzie, showing pace and timing for Ennor’s score, and he sparked McKenzie’s try by coming through an Ireland ruck, securing the ball and dashing up the sideline.

Add to that some strong work at the breakdown, a couple of steals in the rucks (one right on the All Blacks XV’s goal line under real pressure) and an impromptu clearing kick when under more pressure and it was a pretty convincing performance. It’s only one game at this level, but Gardiner at the very least did enough to write his name into calculations.

He wasn’t the only one sticking his hand up against Ireland. Canterbury hooker Brodie McAlister had an efficient, accurate match; Roger Tuivasa-Sheck produced some of his wriggling runs as the game opened up in the second half (though lack of a kicking game may hold him back against the likes of Jordie Barrett and David Havili); and fullback/first five Ruben Love showed some of the verve that could soon have him challenging McKenzie.

In the forwards, Patrick Tuipulotu had his best match for some time and Luke Jacobson rattled the Irish, and their fillings, with jolting tackles. He looks suited to the openside role in the northern hemisphere, though he spoiled it a bit with his penalty count and a silly yellow card for an unnecessary cleanout.

AJ Lam again showed patches of his elusiveness and surprising strength – one of those players who doesn’t seem to be doing all that much but usually finds his way past or through a few tackles – and Josh Ioane looked capable when he replaced Love at fullback late in the match.

However, it was Gardiner who caught the eye – and he has maybe set up an intriguing Canterbury triple thrust for that No 6 jersey when Blackadder and Cullen Grace are restored to full health.