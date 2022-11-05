Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Paul Lewis: Young All Blacks XV standout could be the answer at the top level

By
4 mins to read
The All Blacks XV claimed a victory over Ireland A. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks XV claimed a victory over Ireland A. Photo / Photosport

One young player caught the eye for the All Blacks XV, and could be the answer for the top team in the near future, writes Paul Lewis.

OPINION:

It’s been quite some time since I’ve

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport