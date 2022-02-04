The pressure is once again on England head coach Eddie Jones. Photo / Photosport

It's early to be thinking World Cup but England's Six Nations match against Scotland on Sunday morning shapes as an intriguing guide to another threat to the All Blacks – England and coach Eddie Jones.

It should be required viewing for All Black rugby fans, especially after the losses to France and Ireland on the last northern tour – proof, if such a thing was needed, that the northern hemisphere is setting out its stall efficiently in the build-up to this World Cup.

It's all a long way from Australian legend Mark Ella's damning criticism when Jones took over at England in 2015 – doubtful about Jones' ability to improve them, saying that catching, passing and running the ball at the right angles was a "new dimension" for English players,.

"I don't know how a lot of them get as far as they do," Ella said. "Half wouldn't have made it in our day because they just don't have the basic skills. Test rugby now is all about strength, power and fitness. Players are fitter, faster, stronger - but dumber."

England and other northern sides have come a way since then – and this is a young England team, shaped as much by injury as Jones' selection caprices. One thing we know about young teams is that they often seize their chance.

Injured at present are captain Courtney Lawes, locks Jonny Hill and Joe Launchbury, the Vunipola brothers and other veterans in crunching midfielder Manu Tuilagi, loose forward Sam Underhill, first-five Owen Farrell and crack wingers Jonny May and Anthony Watson. That's a lot of experience to lose against a Scots team who enjoy nothing more than beating England – but the youth and depth on show may speak volumes for England's chances in the 2023 World Cup.

Captaincy for this game has passed to Tom Curry, already among the best loose forwards in the world. The all-important 10 jersey is in the hands of 21-year-old Marcus Smith, whose playmaking skills have already pushed the efficient Farrell out to second-five on occasion. Hailed as the next big thing, this will be Smith's biggest game yet.

In comes little-known lock Nick Isiekwe, at more than 2m and 120kg another big England forward and lineout danger. Sam Simmonds is little tried at No. 8 but is in the side for his superior scavenging skills at the breakdown – with big, athletic No. 8 Alex Dombrandt primed to come on when the game loosens up a bit.

Lewis Ludlam, another sizable, largely unheralded loose forward, comes in for Lawes at blindside flanker but maybe the strangest selection is in the three-quarters where Jones has paired Henry Slade – a certainty – and Elliot Daly in his 21st centre-combination in six years. The latter is now 29, wasn't even in Jones' 36-man squad until recently and is better known as a fullback/winger. Also oddly, former Blues midfielder Joe Marchant is on the wing, with 34-test winger Jack Nowell on the bench.

While there will almost certainly be some rust in the first game up, this is an important test for Jones. This England gig is now by far his longest as a coach and there are signs players and the exacting British media are beginning to pull the threads at some of Jones' rough edges.

Prior to this, the Jones' candle typically burned exceedingly bright for a time – but quickly fluttered out. In the beginning, his drive, belief and sharp tongue ignites his players. But then the quest for perfection, the tinkering and the same sharp tongue begin to pall.

He had success with the Brumbies and Australia (winning the 2001 Tri-Nations crown) and took the Wallabies to the 2003 World Cup final (upsetting the All Blacks). But his Wallabies team lost seven-straight tests and eight out of nine matches in 2005 - and he was dumped.

Failure with the Queensland Reds followed before his successful stay as assistant coach to the Springboks in 2007 – when Jones was credited with significantly helping South Africa win that World Cup. Then came that marvellous defeat of the Boks by his Japan side at the 2015 World Cup, by some distance the biggest upset in modern international rugby history.

While, like the All Blacks' northern tour, the Six Nations also doubles as a trial for the World Cup, Jones needs his young players to step up – and not just for Six Nations and depth-building reasons. This seems a new England team in that the attempt to select speed and creativity (Smith will be key) means it is not just relying on brute forward power, territory and goal-kicking.

"New England" is a bit like "Baby Shark" – we've all heard it before and don't really want to hear it again.

England and Jones should really have won the last World Cup – and the Boks underlined in November that England are still short of the real deal. England won their clash – but only because the South Africans butchered the move that should have won them the game.

Jones needs to show his team is growing or minds will begin to return to a radiant England, deliriously happy to have beaten the All Blacks in the semifinal but then dismally out-thought and outplayed by the Boks in the final.