Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Paul Lewis: The soap opera life of Shane Warne - cricket's best-ever bowler

5 minutes to read
Australian cricket legend, Shane Warne, was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Thailand following a suspected heart attack. Video / AP / Getty / NZ Herald

Australian cricket legend, Shane Warne, was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Thailand following a suspected heart attack. Video / AP / Getty / NZ Herald

NZ Herald

OPINION:

If you think about it, Shane Warne's death at 52 fitted the script of what even he called his soap opera of a life – in which he became, I believe, the best bowler

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.