Australian spinner Shane Warne in action against New Zealand at Eden Park in 2005. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Australian spinner Shane Warne in action against New Zealand at Eden Park in 2005. Photo / Brett Phibbs

New Zealand sporting greats are remembering Australian cricket legend Shane Warne not only for his bowling talents but for his "generous" personality off the pitch.

The international cricket community is mourning Warne after he died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday night, aged 52.

It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand... Posted by Shane Warne on Friday, March 4, 2022

Tributes are flowing on social media for the "the king", also affectionately known as "Warnie", who is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history.

Many elite New Zealand sportspeople who knew him - including Ryan Fox and Chris Cairns - said they were shocked to learn of his death and will cherish their memories with him.

Brendon McCullum took to Twitter this morning, saying he is "heartbroken".

Please no 😢….heartbroken.

Already miss “The King” 💔 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) March 4, 2022

New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox said he will "cherish" the memories he has of "a legend of the game".

Such a shock to wake up to the news of Warnies passing this morning. A legend of the game of cricket and one of the nicest guys you will ever meet. Was a pleasure to get to know him the last few years and I will always cherish the memories we had. RIP Warnie #ripking #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/imRyau2hgC — Ryan Fox (@ryanfoxgolfer) March 4, 2022

Other New Zealand cricketers have also paid tribute including former Black Caps captain Ross Taylor and pace bowler Mitchell McClenaghan.

"An absolutely legend both on and off the field. It was a privilege to have shared a changing room with one of my cricket idols," Taylor posted on Twitter.

Chris Cairns praised Warne for being the "ultimate competitor" and a man generous with his time.

Shock and disbelief with the news of Shane Warne’s passing overnight. He was the ultimate competitor on the field, but off it a man that was so generous with his time. We had so many great battles and it was a privilege to play in the same era as this champion. #rip 😞 pic.twitter.com/S3EPMzqrLM — Chris Cairns (@chriscairns168) March 4, 2022

RIP the GOAT. 😢💔Entertaining was his game and he lived for every minute. Privileged to have played against, worked with and been a mate of. #Warnie — Simon Doull (@Sdoull) March 4, 2022

Gutted to hear the new of @ShaneWarne. An absolutely legend both on and off the field. It was a privilege to have shared a changing room with one of my cricket idols. #RIPKing — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) March 4, 2022

RIP @ShaneWarne devastating news - unbelievable 😭😭😭 — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) March 4, 2022

Marsh & now Warnie.. Feeling numb... 😔🙏 RIP SKW.. Cricketing world will never be the same! Condolences to his family 🙏❤️ — Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne signs autographs at a charity cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington in 2011. Photo / Ross Setford

Sports journalists from around the country have also voiced their shock at the loss of an all-time sporting great.

"Rest easy Shane Warne. One of the true all time greats of the game. Hard to comprehend that an icon has passed so soon. A hero to a generation of cricket fans. So incredibly sad," NZME's D'Arcy Waldegrave tweeted.

"An absolute icon. I remember being glued to the screen every time he bowled, larger than life off pitch, loved every day as if it was his last and sadly that day has come way too soon," NZME's Matt Brown wrote on Twitter.

"The biggest criticism you hear about cricket is that it's boring. When Warney had the ball, it never was," long time sports writer and commentator Jason Pine added.

Icon. One of my fondest cricket memories was getting Warney’s autograph and him being really friendly and nice to us kids while fielding on the Basin boundary. RIP. pic.twitter.com/q28J3kbUTN — Jamie Wall (@JamieWall2) March 4, 2022

Rest In Peace Warney! A true bloody legend! pic.twitter.com/0oH2mRrEtM — The ACC (@TheACCnz) March 4, 2022