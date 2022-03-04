New Zealand sporting greats are remembering Australian cricket legend Shane Warne not only for his bowling talents but for his "generous" personality off the pitch.
The international cricket community is mourning Warne after he died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday night, aged 52.
Tributes are flowing on social media for the "the king", also affectionately known as "Warnie", who is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history.
Many elite New Zealand sportspeople who knew him - including Ryan Fox and Chris Cairns - said they were shocked to learn of his death and will cherish their memories with him.
Brendon McCullum took to Twitter this morning, saying he is "heartbroken".
New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox said he will "cherish" the memories he has of "a legend of the game".
Other New Zealand cricketers have also paid tribute including former Black Caps captain Ross Taylor and pace bowler Mitchell McClenaghan.
"An absolutely legend both on and off the field. It was a privilege to have shared a changing room with one of my cricket idols," Taylor posted on Twitter.
Chris Cairns praised Warne for being the "ultimate competitor" and a man generous with his time.
Sports journalists from around the country have also voiced their shock at the loss of an all-time sporting great.
"Rest easy Shane Warne. One of the true all time greats of the game. Hard to comprehend that an icon has passed so soon. A hero to a generation of cricket fans. So incredibly sad," NZME's D'Arcy Waldegrave tweeted.
"An absolute icon. I remember being glued to the screen every time he bowled, larger than life off pitch, loved every day as if it was his last and sadly that day has come way too soon," NZME's Matt Brown wrote on Twitter.
"The biggest criticism you hear about cricket is that it's boring. When Warney had the ball, it never was," long time sports writer and commentator Jason Pine added.