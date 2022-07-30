Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Paul Lewis: Sir Steve Hansen's blood-chilling message to All Blacks fans

5 minutes to read
Former All Blacks head coach Sir Steve Hansen. Photo / Photosport

Former All Blacks head coach Sir Steve Hansen. Photo / Photosport

By
Paul Lewis

OPINION:

In the middle of Sir Steve Hansen's poke at New Zealand Rugby in defence of Ian Foster, there was a reference which may chill the blood of All Blacks fans.

It was a shot

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.