All Blacks Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith weighed in ahead of their trip to South Africa. Video / Carson Bluck

Beauden Barrett admits the past couple of weeks have hurt the All Blacks group, but says the side are excited about the opportunity awaiting them in South Africa.

The fallout of the side losing their home series against Ireland earlier this month was ferocious, and with a three-week gap between the last Irish test and their first against the Springboks next weekend, there has been plenty of time for the series to be dissected.

The series loss, coupled with the drama that came from a cancelled press conference, saw the All Blacks come under fire from a wide range of angles and ultimately saw assistant coaches Brad Mooar and John Plumtree relieved of their duties.

Speaking ahead of the All Blacks' departure to South Africa on Friday, Barrett said it was now a time for the group to come together.

"It hurt us a lot seeing our coach, our leader and us as players, what we went through, we're all in it together," Barrett said. "With Brad and Plum having to move on as well, it all hurts.

"All we can do now is come together really strongly, tightly, embrace this trip we're about to get into. I know our game will improve and I know we're going to work hard to make sure that it does."

After a short break, the group came together for a short training camp in Wellington earlier this week before flying out for a two-match series against the Springboks which is sure to be testing.

It's been almost four years since an All Blacks team travelled to South Africa and play at that altitude, and given the South African teams are no longer in Super Rugby, for some players in the sqiad it will be their first experience playing in the country.

Barrett said the situation the team found themselves in ahead of the series, which kicks off their Rugby Championship campaign, was a unique one but they shouldn't be overreacting to the loss against Ireland.

"We've got to remember it was just a three-game series and we can't search for too much. The answers will be in the circle and in the room and within this team. It's not about adding more layers of complex, it's about keeping it simple and finding solutions. We're excited about that challenge.

"Yes, our backs may be against the wall, but we always have pressure on our shoulders and I think the external pressures have never exceeded the internal pressures – so I don't think that's any different."

With Mooar's departure, head coach Ian Foster is stepping into the familiar role of backs coach on a short-term basis for the upcoming series, with Joe Schmidt helping out with overall strategy and attack play. Jason Ryan has taken over Plumtree's post of forwards coach.

Barrett said Foster taking on additional duties had started well, and it was clear what the coach wanted to see from his team in the tests ahead.

"It reminds me of Fozzie in the past," Barrett said.

"It seems really natural to him. I think he's already thrived in that role. It's obviously a big role he's in at the moment filling the head coach, taking the backs and the attack, but we're right behind him.

"If anything, it's about simplifying things rather than adding any layers to what we're doing and ultimately, we'll be out there playing with a free head, not a cluttered one. We're all excited for the subtle shifts or changes that we'll make."