Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Sailing

Paul Lewis: Sir Michael Fay's strange America's Cup protest comes far too late

3 minutes to read
Sir Michael Fay. Photo / Photosport

Sir Michael Fay. Photo / Photosport

By
Paul Lewis

OPINION:

Now there's a strange thing. Nearly five months after it was announced that the America's Cup would be defended in Barcelona, Sir Michael Fay and advisors Andrew Johns and Alan Sefton have announced

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.