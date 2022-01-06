Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Paul Lewis: How the Black Caps set themselves up for Bangladesh defeat

5 minutes to read
Blackcaps Tim Southee is bowled during play on day five of the first test against Bangladesh. Photosport

Blackcaps Tim Southee is bowled during play on day five of the first test against Bangladesh. Photosport

By
Paul Lewis

OPINION

Clearly the toughest thing about winning a world test cricket championship is the next one – as we are seeing now with the Black Caps.

It's hellish hard to maintain the same standards, let

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.