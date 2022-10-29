Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Paul Lewis: Aussie netball saga shows why New Zealand sport is years ahead

By
4 mins to read
Donnell Wallam of the Australian Diamonds. Photo / Getty

Donnell Wallam of the Australian Diamonds. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

You wonder about the Aussies sometimes — and the last week or so has made it clear that New Zealand, while far from perfect, might be about five years ahead of our transtasman neighbours

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport