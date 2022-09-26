Paul Lewis: All Blacks find redemption and revelation at Eden Park

Jordie Barrett's performance in the number 12 jersey may have thrown a spanner into the All Blacks' World Cup selection plans. Photo / Photosport

COMMENT

Who doesn't love a redemption story? Back in May, during Super Rugby, Tyrel Lomax was replaced at halftime as the Waratahs scrum gave their Hurricanes opposites a torrid time.

For a prop, particularly an All Blacks contender, such replacement is close to the kiss of death. There seemed no injury problem – Lomax simply came a poor second to Angus Bell, the young Wallaby prop. When he went off, the Hurricanes scrum improved.

There is often no way back from that. The All Blacks often talk about doing their core roles well and you don't get much more core than a scrum for a prop. Lomax is mobile, and the All Blacks were looking for such qualities, but a tighthead prop has a first duty to be the anchor of a scrum.

So it was powerfully good to see, against the Wallabies, Lomax and the All Blacks' scrum deal to the Wallabies – and Lomax play a strong role in forcefully carrying the ball over the gain line, stamping the All Blacks' physical authority on proceedings. Later in the match, when Bell came on, Lomax was around long enough to gain a prop's revenge, forcing scrum penalties against the Australians and Bell in particular.

So that means two things: first, Ian Foster and co must be congratulated on their selection and perseverance; Lomax and Ethan de Groot have clearly gained top billing in the front row, along with Samisoni Taukei'aho. Second, this was the first 80-minute performance Ian Foster's All Blacks have produced this season, even if the Wallabies wilted after a stubborn start. Their set pieces reigned and their breakdown work did the Aussies in too.

Tyrel Lomax impressed with ball in hand against Australia. Photo / Photosport

After the first Bledisloe test, this column felt the All Blacks had been 25-30 points the better team but deserved to lose that first encounter. They proved that assessment this weekend with their 40-14 victory. Consistency may no longer be a far-off goal.

But those who feel that the All Blacks are back may be Premature Petes. Encouraging, yes, but there is still work to do – including on the selection front. With the Rugby Championship won and his job secure, hopefully Foster will now bottle up his conservatism and stow it in his backpack when it comes to choosing and playing his team on the northern tour in November. Wales, Scotland and England await.

Convincing though the All Blacks were, the Australian defensive line speed was not what it could have been; it remains to be seen whether the All Blacks can push through those suffocating northern screens without giving too much away about what they will be doing come World Cup time. It also remains to be seen if they can increase their ratio of breaks made to tries scored. Their finishing is still not what it should be.

Which brings us to Jordie Barrett – pretty much man of the match. He grasped his midfield opportunity with both hands, running with purpose and some elusiveness, clattering over the gain line to give his forwards and cleaners a good target, and showing some clever distribution. It was a committed, focused performance.

The midfield and the loose forwards remain the biggest selection question marks. Assuming Anton Lienert-Brown, Jack Goodhue and David Havili all return from injury, how does this starting backline sound: Aaron Smith, Richie Mo'unga, Jordie Barrett, Jack Goodhue, with Rieko Ioane and Caleb Clarke on the wings and Will Jordan at fullback. Beauden Barrett would be on the bench.

The rationale is pretty simple. Goodhue may not be a flashy line-breaker but he is a cool customer with distribution skills, a fine support player who makes good decisions. Ioane is a dangerous runner and it makes no sense to lose his speed, though he still doesn't convince as a centre; he has now butchered two tries in two tests by failing to make the right decision or pass at the appointed moment.

Jordie Barrett was a force in the All Blacks midfield. Photo / Photosport

With Jordie Barrett moved into midfield, Jordan has room to assume his best position, fullback. In the last two tests, Jordan has shown what he can do with a bit of space – an element he is more likely to find at fullback and which allows him to insert himself more into the game.

So the Eden Park test has shown both the strength and weaknesses of Foster's approach thus far. There is now undeniable evidence that Jason Ryan's arrival has shaped the pack into a more formidable unit; consistency of selection has led to the corresponding rise in form of players like de Groot and Lomax.

Jordie Barrett's performance, however, shows just how experimentation and giving a young player (he's still only 25) his head can make a big difference and provide new options in a short time – accepting, of course, that we are making this point based on the evidence of only one match.

There are few test matches left before the World Cup: Japan and the three northern teams plus a truncated Rugby Championship next year. There's little doubt most, if not all, the right players are in Foster's squad – but it's to be hoped he loosens the chains on some of the young/new players, so the squad gains in experience and confidence for the inevitable time when injuries and loss of form intercedes.