Patrick McKendry: Joseph Parker's opponent Derek Chisora's long and disgraceful history

Derek Chisora during a weigh-in in 2018. Photo / Getty Images.

OPINION:

When Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker met in Las Vegas two years ago for a traditional face-to-face promotional interview for their heavyweight bout, the Englishman promised "something special" for their press conference during fight week.

Unfortunately, the bout was cancelled due to Parker's spider bite, but now that it's locked in for May 2, Chisora, who has already attempted to wind up the Kiwi boxer by making out he's an Australian and a chicken with no stomach for a fight, will presumably resurrect his plans.

This is a man who has mellowed in recent years but also one who has a long and disgraceful history of winding opponents up by taking the low road in front of the cameras.

Chisora threw the table he was sitting behind at British rival Dillian Whyte during a press conference before their first fight five years ago. In 2012, he got into an ugly fracas with David Haye (who is now his promoter) in a press conference in Munich. A glass bottle was involved. He's slapped Vitali Klitschko and spat water in the face of the Ukrainian's brother, Wladimir.

He doesn't really do subtle, but that's not to say he doesn't strategise. The man who likes to go by the nickname "War" is a far better fighter than he is a boxer. There is a difference. He's no technician in the ring – that was evidenced once again by his unanimous points defeat to the far more skilful Oleksandr Usyk, the WBO's No 1 heavyweight contender, in his most recent fight in October last year.

It will be in his interests to attempt to goad and rattle Parker in the days before their fight in London because his best chance of a victory against a man with far superior hand speed and technical ability is to drag him into a brawl. His best attacking weapon is a looping overhand right that any opponent with his senses intact should be able to avoid because he throws it like a weary angler casting a line.

Joe Parker enters the arena to fight Junior Fa at Spark Arena in Auckland. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

He portrays himself as a warrior who would prefer to go out on his shield than lose a fight on points, but that didn't apply to his performance in the Usyk fight or indeed his second loss to Tyson Fury in 2014 when he quit on his stool after 10 rounds of utter domination by the so-called Gypsy King.

He may see Parker as a soft touch, but the south Aucklander will be aware of Chisora's mentality and end-goal. And in Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion with whom he is training in the north west of England, he has the perfect mentor in the ways of what former Australian cricket captain Allan Border termed "mental disintegration".

There are few better in the sport than Fury at instinctively knowing an opponent's vulnerability and mercifully exploiting it before they get in the ring, which is probably another reason why he never wants to face Parker beyond the occasional sparring session. He likes him too much to attempt to break him down mentally, let alone physically.

And if anyone can teach Parker, a 29-year-old former world champion who has been on the comeback trail for three years, about second chances it's Fury, the man whose weight blew out to nearly 180kg and who has had well-publicised mental health issues before his demolition of Deontay Wilder last year earned him the WBC world title.

"There are huge benefits to being around Tyson," Parker's new coach Andy Lee told the Herald this week. "Mentally he's one of the strongest and most competitive people I've been around. Joseph will feed off that."

Outwardly there may not to be too much of a change emanating from Parker during fight week, but he will come as prepared as he ever has for the pre-bout banter and, potentially, brouhaha.

There may be fireworks ahead from Chisora, but, with Fury's help, Parker may be lighting the fuse on something special of his own.