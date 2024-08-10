It took the five-time Olympian four Games to earn her first medal - winning gold in Tokyo. She backed it up in Paris, clinching silver.

Dylan Schmidt: Trampolinist, three-time Olympian

The Tokyo bronze medalist said 2022 was a difficult year for him.

“Leading into the world championship - I was having some pretty bad knee pains but it was kind of like, it is what it is.

“You just got to roll with it and keep tracking and it was tough mentally, physically.

“That’s probably one of the toughest training blocks I’ve had.”

Schmidt finished 8th in his event in Paris.

Lewis Clareburt: Swimmer, two-time Olympian

Clareburt won two gold medals at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games - one a Commonwealth record.

He said leading into the Paris Games: “The last couple of years has been really tough for me mentally, to really drive myself to be the best of the sport.

“I’ve had a lot of struggles to even just be able to swim.

“People say as an athlete, it’s like a rollercoaster... you know, you never really do have this linear curve of improvement.”

Clareburt’s best result in Paris was sixth in the men’s 400m individual medley.

David Liti: Weightlifter, two-time Olympian

Liti - yet to compete in what will be his second Olympic Games - revealed he almost quit the sport before he started.

“When I started weightlifting, I wasn’t a fan - but I just found myself showing up to the gym every day and just became a habit.

“And then all of a sudden I started learning to love what weightlifting is.

“My biggest challenge was when I lost my grandpa who was the biggest motivator for me pursuing a weightlifting career.”

