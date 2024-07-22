Trampolining, one of the three Olympic Gymnastics disciplines, features four core events, but only the Individual men’s and women’s competitions make it to the Olympics.

New Zealand’s trampolining star, Dylan Schmidt, made history in 2016 as the country’s first trampolinist to compete at the Olympics. He continued to shine by winning bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Games, marking New Zealand’s first Olympic medal in trampolining. The Tokyo Games also saw Maddie Davidson become the first New Zealand woman to compete in Olympic trampolining.

At Paris 2024, the trampolining competition will kick off with a qualifying round where athletes aim to secure a spot in the top eight for the finals. Competitors’ best scores from two routines will determine their ranking. In the finals, previous scores are reset, and a single routine decides the final placements.

Each routine includes ten elements featuring somersaults and twists, with distinct tucked, piked, or straight positions during flight. The routine must be performed without jumps between skills.

A medal-worthy score in the men’s competition is expected to be around 61. According to Schmidt, “A good score for men is in the 60s. Some top competitors are hitting 62s, and there’s even been a 63.”