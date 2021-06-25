'Our best option': Why the Warriors brought Shaun Johnson back

Mystics defender Kate Burley joins Focus Sport’s Cheree Kinnear as we look ahead to a weekend of netball, rugby sevens and more. Video / NZ Herald

Warriors chief executive Cameron George has played down the notion that the Warriors would not be interested in bringing Shaun Johnson back, noting a return to the club was "never off the table" for the star halfback.

After the two parted ways in a well-publicised process in 2018, many believed the club had no interest in reuniting with the star who led them to the 2011 Grand Final.

However, Johnson will make his return in 2022, linking back up with the club on a two-year deal.

Speaking on the signing, George said Johnson had impressed Warriors management ever since returning from injury earlier in the year.

"We've been watching and looking around at options and so on, but Shaun just keeps ticking the boxes for us, obviously his association to the club is also attractive and so on," George said.

"But the reality is he was never off the table for us, it was just a timing thing and the fact that he's still available and we started to look closer and closer and here we are. Within a matter of days, we've had discussions with him, got a deal done and signed, sealed, delivered."

The deal will mean a return home for Johnson, wife Kayla – a former Silver Fern – and their young daughter, Millah, which Johnson said was a "dream come true".

The process to re-sign Johnson was a fast one for the Warriors. Conversations between the two parties only began within the last week, and George said he only spoke to the incoming half for the first time in the process on Wednesday night, while owner Mark Robinson and consultant Phil Gould also spoke with Johnson on Wednesday.

But on Friday morning, the deal had been confirmed and the club announced his signing.

"Shaun was our best option," George said when asked if the club had been scouting any other options in the halves. "That's why we signed him and we're happy about that."

"It was very quick and very rapid. We knew Shaun had a lot of other interest floating around, so it we wanted to get a deal done we needed to move quick for Shaun, and we're just so blessed he and Kayla and his family have agreed to come back and be a part of our club."

Johnson's signing follows that of Kiwis outside back Dallin Watene-Zelezniak this week along with recent contract extensions for Josh Curran, Bunty Afoa, Jazz Tevaga, Adam Pompey and Rocco Berry along with the long-term signing of Queensland State of Origin rookie Reece Walsh plus Melbourne prop Aaron Pene.