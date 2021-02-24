Opinion: Domestic bully no more - The Black Caps test stars that should be dropped for Devon Conway

Devon Conway has been the leading run-scorer in the Plunket Shield for the last three years, scoring 1770 runs at an average of 76.95, including knocks of 327no, 203no and 157. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

They say you should never change a winning team.

But it's not often a once-in-a-generation player comes along in New Zealand cricket.

The Black Caps have been blessed to have both Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson pull us from the lows of being rolled for 45 against South Africa in 2013 to genuine world-beaters and title contenders in 2021.

Now we've got another star ready to bludgeon the opposition into submission.

Devon Conway's three-year blitz of the domestic scene and his exhilarating start to T20 international cricket has been nothing short of breathtaking.

But he's no flash in the pan. After all, he does have 12 years and 107 matches of first-class experience under his belt.

Under Brendon McCullum and Kane Williamson's leadership, the Black Caps redefined itself as the aggressors in world cricket.

With a test championship title just one win away now is the time to be bold and bring Conway's X-factor into the test side - something likely opponents India or Australia won't be expecting, nor would they have plans for.

Since coming to New Zealand, Conway has been the leading run-scorer in the Plunket Shield for the last three years, scoring 1770 runs at an average of 76.95, including mammoth knocks of 327no, 203no and 157.

The question has always been whether he could step up to the international stage and shake the tag of "domestic bully".

Three 50s in 5 T20 international innings, including a match-winning 99no against Australia, is proof Conway is not just ready but is the guy who could take us to test championship glory.

In previous eras, Conway would walk into the side - however, the current Black Caps side is performing like a well-oiled machine with little room for tinkering.

To include Conway someone has to miss out, but who?

I see just three viable routes for Conway's entry into the test arena:

Devon Conway could pose a threat to Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner's role in the test side should selectors gamble on playing an extra batsman over an all-rounder. Photo / Getty Images

1. DROP THE ALL-ROUNDER TO INCLUDE CONWAY

Let's be honest, the all-rounder role has been redundant this summer due to the Black Caps' stunning performances with both bat and ball.

Since Colin De Grandhomme's injury, both spinning all-rounder Mitchell Santner and batting all-rounder Daryl Mitchell have filled the role of the 5th bowling option and number 7 bat.

Santner's wicket-taking threat with the red ball is limited (averaging 77 in his last 6 tests) and Mitchell has bowled on average less than 10 overs a match, making the 5th bowler role almost irrelevant.

Conway will add both genuine stability and a calming nature in the middle order as well as the ability to switch up the tempo should the Black Caps need to score quick runs.

This scenario means the Black Caps would and should back their 4 seamers in Boult, Southee, Wagner and Jamieson to take 20 wickets in UK conditions with Williamson as a part-time spinning option.

If this summer is anything to go by the Black Caps won't miss an all-rounder, making this my preferred move to get Conway in the side.

Should selectors be adamant about having extra bowling cover, De Grandhomme appears to be the only genuine option.

With 47 test wickets, the ability to swing the ball and hold an end up, along with a healthy batting average of 37, he should be the only threat to Conway's middle-order inclusion.

Tom Blundell won the hearts of Kiwis when he became the first New Zealander to score a test century at the MCG in the Boxing Day Test. Photo / Getty Images

2. DROP BLUNDELL, CONWAY TO OPEN

Make-shift opener Tom Bundell won the hearts of Kiwis when he became the first New Zealander to score a test century at the MCG in the Boxing Day Test.

He has a respectable test average of 38.42, but averages just 21 when batting in the first innings of a match. Should the Black Caps have to bat first in the final, runs on the board will be crucial.

While a brilliant backfoot player, Blundell has often struggled with the seaming full ball nipping back into his pads, a weakness often exposed in opening batsmen on a seaming track - and something New Zealand will face in England.

Conway has opening experience, albeit in the shorter formats of the game, but you'd surely back the best domestic batsman in the country to make the technical adjustments required to deal with a swinging ball.

The 29-year-old also forged out a successful first-class career in South Africa, indicating he is adaptable to overseas conditions.

While dropping Blundell may be difficult to swallow, it's not the end of the road for the Wellingtonian who will eventually take over from BJ Watling who is in the final years of his career.

Henry Nicholls scored big this summer, hitting 174, 157 and 56 against the West Indies and Pakistan. Photo / Getty

3. DROP NICHOLLS, CONWAY TO BAT 5

It would be harsh to drop a man averaging a tick under 44 in Test cricket, but in a one-off Test championship final, it's all about risk versus reward.

Before this summer, Nicholls' test spot was under threat after going 13 innings without passing 50.

He then pumped out 174, 157 and 56 against the West Indies and Pakistan to cement his place.

But looking deeper into his career numbers, Nicholls averages just 17.12 against Australia and 15.25 against India, who are our likely opponents in the final.

In a one-off Test you want guys with a track record against your opponents, something you could loosely argue Blundell has against Australia despite a small sample size.

It may prove too much of a risk, and a move the selectors would rightly laugh at.

Devon Conway has been the leading run-scorer in the Plunket Shield for the last three years, scoring 1770 runs at an average of 76.95, including knocks of 327no, 203no and 157. Photo / Getty Images

THIRD TIME LUCKY

The Black Caps have twice now been runners up in the ODI world cup - painful memories in the hearts of all Kiwi cricketing tragics.

Now, the opportunity is here for us to be the first nation to win a test championship and mend the hearts of thousands who rode every emotion during the Black Caps' world cup tie (loss) with England.

The time for Conway is now. The superstar's rise has been three years in the making for New Zealand.

Selectors, be bold and dream big. Be the aggressors we have grown to love.

Maybe, just maybe, we will find ourselves a new Hairy Javelin - a new national hero.

Because finishing second in the test championship knowing we left Conway on the sideline would be a pill even the staunchest of Black Caps fans would find too hard to swallow.