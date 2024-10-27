Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics

The New Zealand secondary schools that have produced the most Olympic rowers

Bonnie Jansen
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
The New Zealand secondary schools who have produced the most Olympic Rowers. Photo / Paul Slater

The New Zealand secondary schools who have produced the most Olympic Rowers. Photo / Paul Slater

Since before World War II, New Zealand has been sending rowers to the Olympic Games. Single Sculler Darcy Hadfield travelled by boat to Antwerp, Belgium, in 1920 and won bronze.

More than a century later, this trailblazer’s legacy has ignited the sport, making it Aotearoa’s most with 29 medals, including 14 golds.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Olympics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics