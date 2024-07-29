Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics

Simone Biles the biggest current Olympics superstar: Chris Rattue’s Winners and Losers

Chris Rattue
By
6 mins to read
Simone Biles from Team United States competes on the floor exercise during day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Simone Biles from Team United States competes on the floor exercise during day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Rattue has been a journalist since 1980 and is one of the most respected opinion writers in New Zealand sports journalism.

OPINION

WINNER: Simone Biles and the bling

Wearing her glittering $5000 USA

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics