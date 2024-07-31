Irina Karavaeva was my first idol in the sport, again watching her in the 2008 Olympics. She made trampolining look so effortless and elegant, she’s also to this day the only athlete I’ve seen able to pull off an all white leotard.

Kiwi trampolinist Maddie Davidson. Photo / Getty Images

Was competing at an Olympics a childhood dream or did that come later in life?

I think it’s a dream for a lot of kids, and it was certainly on my radar, but never something I actually thought I would do until much later.

What’s your favourite performance by a Kiwi at an Olympics?

Would have to be watching Dylan [Schmidt] get bronze in Tokyo, it was pretty special to be able to be there, to see it in person, and see him achieve a long-term goal.

Who’s your New Zealand Olympic GOAT?

Would absolutely have to be Dame Lisa Carrington – she is just a machine, and to be at the top of her game for as long as she has been is incredible. One amazing lady!

What’s your goal for these Games?

My goal is to hit top eight and make the finals these Games. It’s a big goal, but definitely doable!

Who have been your biggest supporters in aiming for that goal?

I have an unbelievable team around, I’m so lucky to have the people around me that I do. My biggest supporters would be my parents, who have been there from day dot. But also my coach Alex, he’s believed in me more than I have in myself at times, and always pushes me further than I think I can go.

Who’s the best in the world at your discipline and what makes them so good?

China are one the best in the world in trampolining. They are sharp and effortless, while completing some of the most difficult routines in the world, and at amazing heights – they’ve got it all.

Do you plan on sticking around to see other events once you’ve finished competing?

Yes! Last Olympics we had to be out of the village pretty quick smart after competition, so this time we really want to make the most of being able to go watch other Kiwis in action!

If you were there as a fan, which athlete or event would you most like to watch?

Speed climbing looks so cool! Especially with it being just introduced, it will be so interesting to watch a new sport!

What are you looking forward to about the athletes’ village?

I’m most looking forward to being a part of the NZ team again. It is truly so special and unique, and I can’t wait to get amongst it all.

Who would you most want to get a selfie with?

I think all the other trampolinists! We have all worked so hard to get there so would love a photo with everyone at the event and having fun.

Have you visited Paris before and what touristy stuff is on your bucket list?

I have been to Paris, but only for 24 hours, so I’m definitely excited to explore the city a bit more. Want to make sure to do all the main sights, but also can’t wait to go to the Dior Galerie.

What’s your favourite French food and is it snails?

Definitely not snails! I’m a big lover of sweet foods, so I’ll definitely be hitting up the patisseries while we are there – I love a macaroon or a madeleine.

What’s your immediate plan post-Paris?

Hanging out in the village for a couple days and then straight to a holiday! Good time to enjoy the sun before going home and back to work.

What comes next from a sporting perspective?

The Olympics is our pinnacle event for 2024. We don’t have a world championship, so will be coming home, building training back up, and heading off to National Champs in October.

Is LA 2028 on the cards or might this be it?

Currently 2028 is definitely on the cards, I’m still pretty young in terms of trampolining, and I feel I can do a real push for LA.

If you were to pull a Hamish Bond, what would be your second Olympic sport?

I’m pretty small, so maybe I’d be able to fit in as the cox in one of the boats.

Kris Shannon has been a sports journalist since 2011 and covers a variety of codes for the Herald. Reporting on Grant Elliott’s six at Eden Park in 2015 was a career highlight.