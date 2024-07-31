Maddie Davidson will be the first Kiwi woman to compete at an Olympic trampoline event when she takes to the floor on August 2. As she prepares to compete, Davidson reflects on her journeyfrom a star-struck nine-year-old at a watch party to a world-class athlete. She shares her inspirations, goals, and the support system that has fueled her rise.
What’s your first memory of watching the Olympics?
My first memory of watching the Olympics was the 2008 Beijing Olympics – I was 9 years old and my club were doing a watch party to see the trampolining. It was the first time seeing/being exposed to high-level trampolining, and I was in awe of the skills these females were doing. It was the moment I knew I wanted to stick with trampolining, so I could try those tricks ones day.
Who was an Olympian you admired as a kid and what about them stood out?
Irina Karavaeva was my first idol in the sport, again watching her in the 2008 Olympics. She made trampolining look so effortless and elegant, she’s also to this day the only athlete I’ve seen able to pull off an all white leotard.
Was competing at an Olympics a childhood dream or did that come later in life?
I think it’s a dream for a lot of kids, and it was certainly on my radar, but never something I actually thought I would do until much later.
What’s your favourite performance by a Kiwi at an Olympics?
Would absolutely have to be Dame Lisa Carrington – she is just a machine, and to be at the top of her game for as long as she has been is incredible. One amazing lady!
What’s your goal for these Games?
My goal is to hit top eight and make the finals these Games. It’s a big goal, but definitely doable!
Who have been your biggest supporters in aiming for that goal?
I have an unbelievable team around, I’m so lucky to have the people around me that I do. My biggest supporters would be my parents, who have been there from day dot. But also my coach Alex, he’s believed in me more than I have in myself at times, and always pushes me further than I think I can go.