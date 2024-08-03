“I’ll just take the night to process it all,” admitted Hobbs. “I’m definitely disappointed but just being here on the start line is a huge deal. At the end of the day, I’ll be able to reflect and be really proud of what we were able to achieve, just to get here.”

Daryll Neita of Team Great Britain, Zoe Hobbs of Team New Zealand and Karolina Manasova of Team Czechia compete during the Women's 100m Semi-Final. Photo / Getty Images

The mixed emotions were unavoidable. On the last step towards her Everest, Hobbs had stumbled, just a little bit. She placed sixth in her semifinal in 11.13 – when a time of 11.07 – well within her capabilities – would have been enough to reach her holy grail, the Olympic 100m final.

The 27-year-old has done so much to put New Zealand athletics on the map – with unprecedented feats on the global stage – and had genuine hopes of reaching the decider here, a remarkable situation. So while there was pride, there was also deep, deep disappointment.

“There are mixed emotions,” said Hobbs. “To know what the times were that progressed into the final, I feel like I let one go. And it could have been a really good opportunity to make an Olympic final, it was definitely within reach, knowing that 11.07 progressed and [in the heat] I ran 11.08 and felt really relaxed and smooth and felt like I had another edge there.”

Knowing what was at stake – with the next Olympics not until 2028 – Hobbs felt she had let an opportunity “slip through her fingers”. That might seem harsh but reflects her high standards. Hobbs had felt good all day – “mentally, physically fresh” – ahead of her semifinal, staged at 8:08pm local time and was ready to perform, racing in lane three. But it didn’t quite happen.

“I just didn’t execute the race,” said Hobbs. “But that is the reality of 100 metres, you’ve got 11 seconds to execute the perfect race. [On Saturday] I managed to compose myself and put together a smooth race but just from the gun [on Sunday] I didn’t have it there.”

“I didn’t get the greatest start, usually the first 10, 20, 30 metres is the strongest part of my race. It just wasn’t good to 10. My reaction was a little bit slow as well. From there I just stayed mid-pack.”

Hobbs made some ground but not quite enough. She was initially unaware of her placing – “it was a blur” – before the times were confirmed on the scoreboard. It was painful, as her dream died, though when the dust settles there will be pride.

She became the first New Zealand sprinter to qualify for an Olympic Games in 48 years and the first to reach the semifinals in a century, since the legendary Arthur Porritt in Paris in 1924. Hobbs has also inspired a new generation of athletes, in an event that hasn’t been on the radar for decades.

“It’s not been an easy journey and for me growing up I didn’t have anyone that I could watch on the TV from New Zealand competing in this event,” said Hobbs. “So for a long time, it felt impossible to even be at an Olympic Games as a 100m sprinter, so I am glad that I have reset the clock and showed New Zealand that it can be possible to be here, in a non-traditional event.”

Hobbs has also enjoyed the outpouring of support and the novelty of having friends and family in the stands (about 15) cheering her on at a major international event.

“I’ve been quite overwhelmed by all of the messages and support from back home and also here,” said Hobbs. “I’ve got lots of friends and family coming out to support so I am just grateful. I felt like I let them down a little bit but I have to remind myself that they are going to be proud of me regardless of the result.”

“I spoke to my parents a few weeks ago and they said it didn’t matter if I was going to come last, they would have been proud of me regardless. That gave me a sense of comfort coming into this, knowing that I could just let go and I am here for myself and for my team.”

Hobbs is feeling positive about the future. She has been a fulltime athlete for less than two years and has made impressive progress, since breaking the sub-11s barrier in 2023.

“There is so much more to work on, which is exciting,” said Hobbs. “Knowing that I didn’t put together the right race but still came away with 11.13 is promising.”

The event was won by St Lucia’s Julien Alfred, who scorched down the track in 10.72 comfortably ahead of world No 1 and pre-race favourite Sha’carri Richardson (United States) who recorded 10.87. Fellow American Melissa Jefferson claimed bronze in 10.92.

