Along with the usual countries – Jamaica, United States, Great Britain, Trinidad and Tobago, Nigeria – there were plenty you wouldn’t expect, such as Laos, Paraguay, Guam, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea and Tuvalu.

On Friday, Hobbs became the first New Zealand female to compete at the 100m in almost 50 years, since Sue Jowett in 1976 in Montreal. That’s not a coincidence. It’s simply because the barriers to qualification are incredibly high, and even after years of work you might not make it.

But Hobbs has. She has already made history – the first Oceania woman to go under 11 seconds – but won’t stop there. The Taranaki sprinter wants to become the first Kiwi in a 100m Olympic final in a century, since the legendary Arthur Porritt in Paris in 1924.

And the signs are good, after an impressive display first up on Friday. In one of the tougher heats – with the third-ranked Julien Alfred and the world No 13 Italian Zaynab Dosso (as an example, heat four had no one inside the top 25) – Hobbs executed superbly, running a season-best 11.08 seconds.

“I’m happy with how I executed,” said Hobbs, as she reflected after the race. “I felt really nervous beforehand. I was actually fourth seed going into that heat. So I just had to trust that usually I rise to the occasion and just lean on that and trust how the body’s feeling at the moment and it felt really free and really good.”

Hobbs had to deal with considerable expectation from New Zealand, with most assuming she would make the semifinals, and now there is a strong platform for more.

“It puts me in a good place,” said Hobbs. “It gives me confidence. I feel like there’s a little extra there that I can put behind it, leading into the semifinals. So just got to recover and make sure that we are good to go.”

Hobbs will race in the third semifinal, set to go at 8.08pm Saturday Paris time (6.08am Sunday NZT). She has avoided some of the bigger names – such as two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith (who was fourth in Rio and Tokyo and set the fastest time in qualifying here) and world No 1 Sha’carri Richardson – but everyone is good at this level, with five other sub-11s runners in her semifinal.

The first two in each semifinal progress, along with the next two best across the three races.

On Friday, Hobbs looked in the zone as soon as she arrived on the track. She spent some time adjusting her blocks, then practised a few starts, out to 40m. There was a little wave to the television cameras as she was introduced, then a big breath in. It was total focus.

“I have to do that,” said Hobbs. “I channel into tunnel vision. If you’ve got 11 seconds to execute a race, then you have to get every little component perfect. We’re at the Olympics as well – you don’t get another do over.”

But Hobbs was also determined to enjoy the occasion, after such a journey to get here, including her still bizarre non-selection for Tokyo.

“I wanted to soak up the moment,” said Hobbs. “As 100m athletes, we get five, 10 minutes out there to actually enjoy it. And half that time is the nerves that you’re holding before the race. So, just not letting it overcome you but also using that energy to help carry you through the race.

“I’ve got so many friends and family in the stands watching and back home. So I just want to do them proud as well. It’s been a number of years since we have had a Kiwi compete in the 100m, so I felt like I really wanted to live up to that and make the most of it.

Given the historical drought, was she feeling some pressure?

“I guess so,” said Hobbs. “I really wanted to execute what I know I’m capable of. The fact that the Olympics is every four years, you want to make sure you get that one moment right. But I also reminded myself that I didn’t want to let that pressure get to me too much. Just the fact that I’m here is a big deal. So knowing that at the end of the day it was going to be a good result anyway. It did add pressure, but I’m someone who can thrive under pressure.”

In contrast, Sam Tanner had a disappointing day. The 1500m exponent finished 13th in his heat, unable to find the late surge needed on the finals straight. He was at the back of the field for most of the race – in a fast heat – then couldn’t make an impression when he tried to accelerate.

“I just didn’t have the legs that I thought I might have had there,” said Tanner.”

Tanner didn’t want to make excuses but has been severely hampered by an Achilles injury ahead of Paris, as he only got back into training in mid-June. The 23-year-old will compete in the repechage on Saturday (Sunday morning NZT).

