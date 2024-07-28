After the ceremony the medallists also receive a gold, silver or bronze mascot. They are made in France at the Doudou & Compagnie factory in La Guerche-de-Bretagne. Gold, silver or bronze medals are represented by the medal emblem sewn onto the mascot’s belly, by the colour of the trainers and by the text “Bravo” in French on the back of the Phryge.

Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy with gold medal during the Men's 100m Breaststroke ceremony at the Olympic Games 2024. Photo / Getty Images

What do the Paris Olympics 2024 medals look like?

An Olympic medal inlaid with a piece of the Eiffel Tower. How’s that for a monumental prize? Games organisers revealed their revolutionary design in February.

A hexagonal, polished chunk of iron taken from the iconic landmark is being embedded in each gold, silver and bronze medal that will be hung around athletes’ necks at the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games and Paralympics that follow.

The Paris Mint manufactured 5,084 medals — about 2,600 for the Olympics and 2,400 for the Paralympics. That is likely more than will be required. Some will be stored in case that medals need to reassigned after the Games, which can happen when medal-winners are subsequently stripped of the prizes for doping. Some go to museums. Any other spares could be destroyed.

The gold medals weigh 529 grams and are not pure gold. They are made of silver and plated with 6 grams of gold.

The silvers weigh 525 grams.

The bronzes weigh 455 grams and are a copper, tin and zinc alloy.

The medals are 85 millimeters across and 9.2 millimeters thick.

They’ll come in a dark-blue box from Chaumet and a certificate from the Eiffel Tower Operating Co. that the iron pieces came from the monument. Paris organisers didn’t give a monetary value for the medals.



