Surrounded by New Zealand’s medal-winning rowers and their families – as well as the New Zealand hockey players, who had come off a hefty loss to Australia – these Americans were welcomed with open arms.

Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey and Sunisa Lee of Team United States celebrate after winning the gold medal during the Artistic Gymnastics women's team final on day four of the Olympic Games. Photo / Getty Images

As were the young family from the Netherlands, who showed up on the morning of the triathlon and the women who knew “Max”, a French swimmer they were waiting to watch in the 50m freestyle heats.

Unlike some other countries’ supporter bases in Paris, New Zealand House doesn’t have a list on the door or an entry fee.

Everyone is invited and word is spreading. As the Games go on, more and more international guests are joining Kiwis in showing up to get a seat in front of a big screen, a glass of New Zealand wine and maybe some lamb.

A melting pot of guests turned up a few hours before some New Zealand medallists were due at the historic building at the back of the Paris Marriott Champs-Elysees hotel.

They didn’t know they’d be seeing medal winners and traditional New Zealand celebrations – they had come seeking shelter from the rising temperatures and a place to sit and watch the Olympic action with a friendly crowd.

For others, it was an opportunity to tick New Zealand off the list.

New Zealand House is not as obviously signposted as some houses – looking at you India and USA – but a quick online search leads to lists of where to find each country’s base in Paris and whether you’ll need a ticket to enter.

Fifteen countries have taken over Parc de la Villette, sharing a 55ha space with their different pop-up hospitality houses – but, like New Zealand, other countries have moved into modified, existing spaces for the duration of the Games.

While New Zealand House might not have some of the interactions of other houses – beach volleyball with Brazil or DJ sets with Team Netherlands – it does feel like a piece of Aotearoa transplanted to Paris.

Non-Olympic New Zealand sports stars have also been drawn by their peers and dropped by to congratulate those competing in Paris.

A willingness to throw open the doors to one and all fits with New Zealand culture – but it does mean the two-level space is filling quickly, and finding a place to perch can be difficult for latecomers.

RNZ is broadcasting First Up from New Zealand House, and the hubbub of athletes, sporting dignitaries, titans of business, travelling Kiwis and international guests all mingling can be heard in the background as the show goes to air in the evening, Paris time.

The breaking of glass is probably audible, too. Many a wine glass has hit the floor – often knocked off high tables – as people jostle for space, but they’re quickly and calmly swept up by the attentive staff.

Those same staff are dealing with requests in multiple languages and trying to make sure everyone who has arrived through the waharoa into New Zealand House gets the full Kiwi hospitality experience.

As New Zealand’s medal tally grows and celebrations of athletes’ achievements continue, the visitors to New Zealand House get to share in something special that is not only reserved for family and friends – but also some temporary Kiwis from around the world.

- RNZ

