The rewards will be many for gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo of Team Philippines after his wins at the Olympics Games. Photo / Getty Images
When you win a gold medal at the Olympic Games, many athletes’ lives change for many reasons.
For some, it’s prize money that sets them up for life, and for others it could be endorsement deals that secure their future as a professional athlete.
But one Philippines gold medal winner will have his life change forever in an unconventional way.
On the weekend, Filipino gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo became the first male Olympic gold medallist in his country’s history, and backed it up less than 24 hours later with another gold in the individual vault final.
While Yulo will walk away with a free house for his efforts according to local media, and his country has also gifted him a range of bizarre rewards, one of which would be a uni student’s dream while some others might be every person’s nightmare.
Yulo has been gifted $377,000 in cash from different government agencies, as well as a fully furnished two-bedroom condo along with the free house.
He has also received a lifetime of free ramen, which is sure to make millions of people jealous.
One X user, formerally known as Twitter, compiled a list of rewards Yulo has been gifted by various companies and authorities in the Philippines.
The list includes:
A fully furnished two-bedroom condo valued at 24 million Philippine pesos ($697,000)
A free house
10 million in cash ($290,000) from the Philippine Sports Commission.
3 million in cash ($87,000) from the country’s House of Representatives.
100,000 Philippine pesos’ worth of free furniture ($2900).
A lifetime of free colonoscopies and gastroenterology consultations, but only once he turns 45. Yulo is 24 years old.
A lifetime of free ramen, free buffets and free meals from numerous local establishments.
A lifetime of free cookies from a place called Cookies By The Bucket
An iPhone 16.
A lifetime of free engineering design by Nexa Engineering.
Free university credits at the University of Mindanao.
Yulo is expected to receive a hero’s welcome when he returns home to Manila.
“The grandest welcome will greet him and all our Paris Olympians. When we meet him, we will present Carlos Yulo cash incentives, awards, and symbols of the eternal gratitude of the proud capital city of the Philippines,” Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna told BBC.
