While Yulo will walk away with a free house for his efforts according to local media, and his country has also gifted him a range of bizarre rewards, one of which would be a uni student’s dream while some others might be every person’s nightmare.

Yulo has been gifted $377,000 in cash from different government agencies, as well as a fully furnished two-bedroom condo along with the free house.

He has also received a lifetime of free ramen, which is sure to make millions of people jealous.

If he gets sick of ramen, he has also been gifted free buffets and meals from numerous local outlets, and free cookies from Cookies By The Bucket.

He was also gifted an iPhone 16, free furniture and a lifetime of free engineering design by Nexa Engineering.

But one free reward Yulo might not want to take up anytime soon is the lifetime off of free colonoscopies and gastroenterology consultations.

The list includes:

A fully furnished two-bedroom condo valued at 24 million Philippine pesos ($697,000)

A free house

10 million in cash ($290,000) from the Philippine Sports Commission.

3 million in cash ($87,000) from the country’s House of Representatives.

100,000 Philippine pesos’ worth of free furniture ($2900).

A lifetime of free colonoscopies and gastroenterology consultations, but only once he turns 45. Yulo is 24 years old.

A lifetime of free ramen, free buffets and free meals from numerous local establishments.

A lifetime of free cookies from a place called Cookies By The Bucket

An iPhone 16.

A lifetime of free engineering design by Nexa Engineering.

Free university credits at the University of Mindanao.

Yulo is expected to receive a hero’s welcome when he returns home to Manila.

“The grandest welcome will greet him and all our Paris Olympians. When we meet him, we will present Carlos Yulo cash incentives, awards, and symbols of the eternal gratitude of the proud capital city of the Philippines,” Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna told BBC.

