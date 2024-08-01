“We were just pushing off as they were coming to the line and I heard their coach [James Coote] celebrating,” she said. “I had to sort of mentally check myself to hold it together.”

The 30-year-old was successful in that aim and soon achieved another, combining with Kerri Williams, Jackie Gowler and Davina Waddy to upset a highly fancied Romanian crew and claim bronze by 0.44 seconds.

As gold medallists the Netherlands and Great Britain were locked in their own duel at the front of the field, New Zealand’s quartet edged ahead of Romania after a quarter of the race and barely kept their bow ahead.

And as Phoebe expended all her energy to help win that battle, Lucy used the last of hers in another.

Having just heard the New Zealand anthem and seen the flag raised lakeside, the first of many tears still drying on her face, Spoors and sculling partner Brooke Francis intended to remain on the pontoon to watch the four final.

The officials, though, were officious as ever, so with a gold medal swinging around her neck, Spoors jogged back to dry land to witness the end of a special day for the family.

“I had to see Phoebs come down,” she said. “I’m dizzy, I’ve got verbal diarrhoea, I don’t know what I’m saying anymore. I’ve been screaming at my sister – I feel like I don’t have my feet on the ground.

“I’m in shock and so proud and I have a feeling this is going to be one of the best days ever.”

Spoors became especially emotional when recalling her younger sister’s role in Tokyo three years ago. While Lucy was in the New Zealand boat that won silver in the eight, Phoebe had been a reserve in the same crew, her contributions before raceday no less important but producing no personal reward.

“In Tokyo when I was in the eight, Phoebs and Kirstyn Goodger were our reserves,” Spoors said. “They were such a big part of that but obviously couldn’t race on the final day. So to finally see her get her own piece of hardware is amazing.”

Davina Waddy, Kerri Williams, Jackie Gowler and Phoebe Spoors celebrate bronze. Photo / Photosport

The sister act doesn’t end there. Williams would be remembered by Kiwi fans for her feats in Tokyo, when she was also part of the eight while winning gold in the pair. She was competing then under her maiden name Gowler, alongside her younger sibling Jackie.

Kerri now has a complete Olympic set, claimed in three different boats, while Jackie made it two medals in as many Games. As Williams explained, having triumphed in front of empty stands three years ago, this bronze was perhaps the medal in their collective haul the sisters would most relish.

“It’s hugely different. On heats day we were a little bit caught out with how loud the crowd was. We haven’t had that for a long time,” she said. “But it’s so special. It’s so nice to be able to go see our families now in the grandstand and just have them here supporting.

“The contingent from New Zealand has been huge and we can’t wait to just go celebrate with them all.”

Kris Shannon has been a sport journalist since 2011 and covers a variety of codes for the Herald.



