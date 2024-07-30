Israel's Tomer Frankel interviewed by Sky Sport. Photo / Sky Sport

That’s one false start warning for Olympics host broadcaster Sky Sport.

Sky Sport appeared to interview the wrong athlete during the swimming heats on day four of the Paris Olympics, with an Israeli swimmer mistaken for New Zealand’s Cameron Gray.

Gray and Israel’s Tomer Frankel both swam in the same 100m freestyle heat in Paris, with the New Zealander finishing sixth to miss out of a semifinal spot. Frankel was second in the heat, 0.75 seconds ahead of Gray in the lane beside but also failed to make the next round.

Leading the Sky Sport coverage in the Auckland studio, host Laura McGoldrick said: “Finishing in sixth spot there, let’s cross to Tim Evans who caught up with Cameron after the race.”