“I was happier coming second and adding to that history that I would have been actually taking the shared gold,” Kerr told the Herald.

“It’s about how you make people feel. For athletics fans and people around the world to know what would happen if you go to that jump-off, that’s inspiring. That’s the s**t that gives me tingles.

“So when that 2.38m came down and I knew it was on, I was just at peace. I was ready, I knew I had prepared for it mentally.”

Hamish Kerr's profile has soared over the past 12 months but this gold medal is set to take him even higher. Photo / Getty Images

That made for a “quick conversation” with McEwen before Kerr readied himself for the drama of the shoot-out.

“Everybody out there has been waiting for a what-if,” Kerr said. “People have spent three years talking about the [shared gold]. It was an amazing thing for the sport but adding to the history by having a jump-off was really important to me.”

After both men couldn’t clear 2.36m, the bar was lowered to 2.34m. Legs were heavy but Kerr’s mind was sharp, despite the noise and the chaos. He recharged by lying down on the track, then conferred with his coach one more time. The message was simple – trust the process.

“[It was] clarity,” explained Kerr. “I knew the jump was in me. I was a little bit hurried in a few of those earlier ones so it was just about calming it down and executing each footstep.”

Kerr stepped back, looked at the bar one last time, and then set off. As he planted his foot, he sensed he was about to make history, even before he soared through the air.

“Once I put my foot down, I knew I was in the right place.

“Probably those earlier ones I wasn’t quite in the right position but for that last one I knew I had nailed it. Once I landed, it’s history.”

Then came one of the all-time great Olympic celebrations – has there been a better one by a New Zealander? – as he sprinted onto the Stade de France field, racing towards the halfway line as 70,000 people roared, while a posse of photographers were in hot pursuit.

“I was thinking about it, no one has ever really run onto that field.

“And I was keeping half an eye on the javelin, I knew that it was over so it was my prime opportunity to jump out there.”

His emotion was warranted, as Kerr had faced what would have been the darkest moments of his career three days earlier.

Kerr had arrived in Paris as a major contender, after a hot streak including successive Diamond League wins, and the memorable world indoor championships victory in Glasgow in March.

Only two men in the field had jumped higher than his 2.36m personal best and there was a target on his back. But it almost went horribly wrong in qualifying, with Kerr on the brink of a shock elimination after successive misses at 2.20m.

“That was the scariest s**t of my life,” Kerr said, as he stood in the mixed zone with a New Zealand flag draped around his shoulders. “That third attempt at 2.20, if I hadn’t executed that I wouldn’t be standing here.

“That was the hardest jump of my Olympics, for sure; to go out there and put everything on the line, all the hard work, all the belief, all the people who want to see me perform.

Hamish Kerr comes to a stop in the middle of Stade de France in front of 70,000 screaming fans after winning gold. Photo / Getty Images

“[I wondered], maybe I’m not cut out for this. Maybe this is not a space I can exist in. So to be able to dig deep, trust my process and trust myself and look into that abyss was the hardest thing of the comp and ever since then it has been easy.”

That meant he was ready when he faced another severe test on Saturday, after failing to clear 2.31m with his first two attempts and on the brink of an early elimination.

“I battled so hard in qualifying, why wouldn’t I be able to do it in the final?”

And so it proved. Kerr flowed smoothly on his third effort – punching the air with satisfaction – and was able to reset from there, flawless at 2.34m and 2.36, as others fell away, leaving himself and McEwen for their definite contest.

The celebrations were prolonged, electing to do a second victory lap of the arena before the medal ceremony, as he joined the select bunch of Kiwis who have won an athletics gold.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling. I knew I was capable of it, I knew the jumps were there. But to actually go out and execute, especially the way I did was an absolute dream come true.”

Kerr’s status has soared over the last 12 months and he is hot property.

He did numerous interviews with global outlets, including the BBC, patiently answering a similar range of questions.

Just as he had finished the final one and was ready to leave, New Zealand’s latest Olympic champion was approached by a group of excited volunteers and spent the next few minutes signing caps and shirts, proving that yes, nice guys can finish first.

