Eliza McCartney bows out for the women's pole vault final. Photo / Getty Images

Rio Olympic medallist Eliza McCartney has fallen shy of a second medal with a sixth-placed finish at the women’s pole vault in Paris.

McCartney looked strong through the first heights of 4.60m and 4.70m but just missed out on advancing past 4.80m for a shot at the medals.

Fellow Kiwis Imogen Ayris finished 12th and Olivia McTaggart 13th after both failed at 4.70m, with Ayris setting a new personal best.