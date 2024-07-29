Advertisement
Olympics 2024: Day three (July 29) New Zealand athletes and events in action, how to watch in NZ, livestreaming

Cameron McMillan
By
Lewis Clareburt misses out on a medal, Luuka Jones finishes eighth and men’s 49er duo leads. Video / Chereè Kinnear

Here’s all you need to know about today’s action at the Paris Olympics across Monday July 29 and heading into Tuesday morning.

The defending women’s rugby sevens champions from Tokyo, the Black Ferns Sevens were near-perfect on day one, beating China and Canada. They play Fiji to round out pool play before a quarter-final tomorrow morning.

The final day of the three-day equestrian eventing sees the riders enter the show jumping course, with New Zealand sitting sixth after the cross country.

Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie will look to continue their fine start. They sit first heading into day two in the 49er class. The 49er FX crew are last while foil racers Veerle ten Have and Josh Armit should begin their campaigns after day one was postponed.

The wait for tennis doubles partners Lulu Sun and Erin Routliffe moves into day three as rain again denied them the chance to take the court for their opening match against Italian duo Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.

Meanwhile, trap shooter Owen Robinson begins his qualification campaign.

New Zealand’s medal chances on day three

The equestrian team are a slight outside chance in the eventing. They sit sixth in the team standings in a bunched race for bronze. Great Britain (82.50), France (87.20) and Japan (93.80) hold the medal positions. It’s four penalties for a dropped rail, so New Zealand need to make up six combined dropped rails to even get near third-placed Japan. The 20-point penalty for a refused entry by Jonelle Price’s mount Hiarado in the cross country looks to be too costly.

Tim Price is the best of the Kiwis in ninth (28.50 penalties) but again might be just too much off the pace, however he could be a better chance than the team, at 6.50 penalties outside third. He will likely need to go clear and for his rivals to drop a few rails to catch up to the top three.

Sam Gaze competes in the mountain bike cross country tomorrow at 12.10am. He’s the Commonwealth Games champion and a winner on the world circuit. He can’t be ruled out but it’s not clear if the track suits him.

And Erika Fairweather could be an outside chance in the women’s 200m freestyle final at 7.48am. She finished fifth in a stacked semifinal to go into the final with the seventh-best time.

Full New Zealand schedule day 3

Monday July 29

7pm: Shooting – men’s trap qualification (Owen Robinson)

8.30pm: Rowing – women’s coxless pair repechage (Kate Haines and Alana Sherman)

9pm: Equestrian – eventing team day 3 show jumping (Jonelle Price, Tim Price, Clarke Johnstone)

10pm: Tennis – women’s doubles first round (Erin Routliffe and Lulu Sun)

10.03pm: Sailing – women’s foil races 1-5 (Veerle ten Have)

10.15pm: Sailing – 49er FX races 4-6 (Jo Aleh and Molly Meech)

10.23pm: Sailing – men’s foil races 1-5 (Josh Armit)

Tuesday July 30

12.05am: Sailing – 49er races 4-6 (Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie)

12.10am: Mountain bike – men’s cross country (Sam Gaze)

1am: Equestrian eventing – show jumping final (Jonelle Price, Tim Price, Clarke Johnstone)

2.30am: Rugby sevens – women’s pool match v Fiji

5am: Surfing – men’s round 3 (Billy Stairmand)

7am-8am: Rugby sevens – women’s quarter-finals

7.48am: Swimming – women’s 200m freestyle final (Erika Fairweather)

