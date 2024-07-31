Sailing

The four Kiwi sailing crews are all hunting for spots in medal races. The 49er teams swapped form in Marseille today, with Jo Aleh and Molly Meech storming up the 49erFX standings and the McKiwis (Isaac McHardie and Will McKenzie) really struggling and losing their overall lead. Aleh and Meech were third, second, and recorded a win to jump up to seventh with three races left before the medal race. McHardie and McKenzie are third overall on 50 net points, 15 back from the leaders.

In the windsurfing, Josh Armit is 10th, 22 points off the medals, and Veerle ten Have sits 16th after seven of 17 races.

Rowing

The men’s pair of Dan Williamson and Phillip Wilson race in the semifinals tonight for a spot in the last eight.

Swimming

Backstroker Kane Follows is the sole New Zealander in the pool tonight featuring in the 200m men’s heats and a potential semifinal tomorrow morning.

Equestrian

Melissa Galloway will compete in the dressage on board Windermere J’Obei W (Joey for short). Galloway has a world ranking of 26, the highest ever for a Kiwi.

Football

The Football Ferns face a must-win against France in their final group game to have any chance of making the quarter-finals.

Non-New Zealand action

At Roland-Garros Novak Djokovic takes on Germany’s Dominik Koepfer in a third-round singles match-up from about 10pm.

In the gymnastics, the men’s all-round final begins at 3.30am.

At 7am the United States men’s basketball team take on South Sudan who pushed them in a friendly before the Olympics.





Full New Zealand schedule day 5

Wednesday July 31

6pm: Triathlon - Women’s individual race (Ainsley Thorpe, Nicole van der Kaay)

8.34pm: Rowing - pair men’s semifinals (Dan Williamson and Phillip Wilson)

8.45pm: Triathlon - Men’s individual race (Hayden Wilde, Dylan McCullough)

9pm: Swimming - 200m backstroke men’s heats (Kane Follows)

9pm: Equestrian - Dressage Grand Prix day 2 (Melissa Galloway)

9.43pm: Rowing - Lightweight Double Scull women’s semifinals (Jackie Kiddle and Shannon Cox)

10.15pm: Sailing - 49er FX races 10-12 (Jo Aleh and Molly Meech)

Thursday August 1

12.03am: Sailing - Foil men races 13-16 (Josh Armit)

12.50am: Sailing - 49er races 10-12 (Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie)

2.45am: Sailing - Foil women races 13-16 (Veerle ten Have)

7am: Football Ferns v France, group game

7.34am: Swimming - 200m backstroke men’s semifinals (Kane Follows) - if qualified



