Sailing

The Kiwi mixed multihull (Nacra 17) pair of Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson are third overall, tied on 28 points with Argentine duo Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco, with two qualifying races to go tonight before the medal race on day 12. Wilkinson and Dawson are in the bronze-medal position. They trail the impressive Italian duo of Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti by 14 points but, importantly, are 10 points ahead of fourth-placed John Gimson and Anna Burnet of Great Britain. Justina Kitchen is 15th overall in the women’s kite, while Lukas Walton-Keim occupies the same spot in the men’s event.

Kayak and canoe sprint

Dame Lisa Carrington begins her Paris campaign, starting with the K4 500m heats alongside Olivia Brett, Alicia Hoskin and Tara Vaughan, before joining Hoskin in the K2 500m heats, which Aimee Fisher and Lucy Matehaere are also competing in. The men’s K4 of Max Brown, Grant Clancy, Kurtis Imrie and Hamish Legarth also take part in the heats. Imrie and Legarth have a busy day with the K2 500m heats a few hours later.

Brown and Clancy swap to the C2 500m heats as well.

Athletics

A quiet day at the Stade de France for New Zealand with two-time NCAA champion Maia Ramsden taking part in the 1500m heats.

Cycling - track

It’s switching from sprint to long distance for the women with the women’s pursuit team of Ally Wollaston, Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman and Nicole Shields taking on qualifying. Followed by the men who have a first round ride after setting the sixth-fastest time in qualifying.

Sport climbing

Kiwi men’s hope Julian David has the qualification and seeding races in the speed event.





New Zealand schedule Olympics 2024 Day 11

7.30pm: Kayak sprint - K4 500m men’s heat (Max Brown, Grant Clancy, Kurtis Imrie and Hamish Legarth)

8pm: Kayak sprint - K4 500m women’s heat (Lisa Carrington, Olivia Brett, Alicia Hoskin, Tara Vaughan)

8.05pm: Athletics - Women’s 1500m heat (Maia Ramsden)

8.30pm: Canoe sprint - Men’s C2 500m heat (Max Brown and Grant Clancy)

9.30pm: Kayak sprint - Men’s K2 500m heat (Kurtis Imrie and Hamish Legarth)

10pm: Sailing - Nacra races 7-9 (Micah Wilkinson, Erica Dawson)

10.03pm: Sailing - Kite surfing men’s (Lukas Walton-Keim)

10.10pm: Kayak sprint - Women’s K2 500m heat (Lisa Carrington and Alicia Hoskin; heat two, Aimee Fisher and Lucy Matehaere; heat three)

10.13pm: Sailing - Kite surfing women’s (Justina Kitchen)

11pm: Sport climbing - Speed - Men’s qualification (Julian David)

11.10pm: Kayak sprint - K4 500m men’s quarter-final (Max Brown, Grant Clancy, Kurtis Imrie and Hamish Legarth) - if qualified

11.50pm: Canoe sprint - Men’s C2 500m quarter-final (Max Brown and Grant Clancy) - if qualified

Wednesday August 7

12.10am: Kayak sprint - K4 500m women’s quarter-finals (Lisa Carrington, Olivia Brett, Alicia Hoskin, Tara Vaughan) - if qualified

12.30am: Kayak sprint - Men’s K2 500m quarter-final (Kurtis Imrie and Hamish Legarth) - if qualified

1.43am: Sailing - 1-person Dinghy men’s medal race (Tom Saunders) - if qualified

3.30am: Cycling - Track women’s team pursuit qualifying (Ally Wollaston, Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman, Nicole Shields)

5.14am: Cycling - Track men’s team pursuit first round (Aaron Gate, Keegan Hornblow, Tom Sexton and Campbell Stewart)

How to follow Olympics 2024

The Herald will have live updates running throughout the entire Olympics, while you can listen to commentary on Gold Sport. You can catch all the action on Sky Sport. Every event on Sky can also be watched via streaming on Sky Sport Now or Sky Go.

Hear it as it happens with live commentary of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on GOLD SPORT & iHeartRadio, plus comprehensive coverage on Newstalk ZB.



