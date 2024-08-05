Kayak cross, from 1.30am

Both the Kiwis have impressed so far as the event continues with the knockout phases, the quarter-finals beginning at 1.30am. Luuka Jones won the test event last year but will be up against Germany’s Ricarda Funk and Australia’s Noemie Fox, sister of multi-gold winner Jessica, for a spot in the semis. Finn Butcher races in the men’s quarter-finals from 1.52am.

Cycling track - women’s team sprint, from 5.53am

The 2024 Olympics marks the first time that women will compete with three riders. Germany will be favourites along with Great Britain and China. The New Zealand team finished fifth in qualifying at last year’s world championships before losing to Netherlands for a spot in the medals. Based on that they sit just outside the medals but that was a year ago. They placed sixth at World Cup event in March. Qualifying begins at 3am.

Other Kiwis in action on day 10 Olympics 2024

Athletics

New Zealand’s only chance at the Games to sweep the medals in an event as Eliza McCartney, Imogen Ayris and Olivia McTaggart start women’s pole vault qualification tonight. Also in the field events in the early session, Connor Bell has qualification for the men’s discus. Tomorrow morning, George Beamish is in the heats in the men’s 3000m steeplechase.

Sailing

It’s back on the water for the kitesurfers (Lukas Walton-Keim and Justina Kitchen), the men’s and women’s dinghys (Tom Saunders and Greta Pilkington) and the Nacra pair of Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson who sit in second spot.

Wrestling

A two-time bronze medallist at the Commonwealth Games, Tayla Ford deserves a shot at the Olympics after becoming New Zealand’s first female wrestler at the Games. She’s competing in the -68kg category and is up against Frenchwoman Koumba Larroque, a four-time medallist at the World Championships.

Sport climbing

Sarah Tetzlaff begins qualification seeding for the speed event at 11pm.

Cycling track

The men’s rack men’s pursuit team (Aaron Gate, Keegan Hornblow, Tom Sexton and Campbell Stewart) enter qualifying at 3.27am. The eight fastest teams will qualify and be matched in the first round to race off for medal ranking spots on Wednesday morning.

New Zealand schedule Olympics 2024 Day 10

6pm: Triathlon - Team relay (Dylan McCullough, Hayden Wilde, Ainsley Thorpe, Nicole van der Kay)

8.10pm: Athletics - Men’s discus qualification (Connor Bell)

8.40pm: Athletics - Women’s pole vault qualification (Eliza McCartney, Imogen Ayris, Olivia McTaggart)

10.03pm: Sailing - Kite surfing women’s (Justina Kitchen)

10.05pm: Sailing - Nacra races 6-9 (Micah Wilkinson, Erica Dawson)

10.15pm: Sailing - 1-person Dinghy women’s races 9-10 (Greta Pilkington)

10.23pm: Sailing - Kite surfing men’s (Lukas Walton-Keim)

11pm: Sport climbing Speed - qualification seeding (Sarah Tetzlaff)

11.40pm: Sport climbing Speed - qualification elimination (Sarah Tetzlaff)

Tuesday, August 6

12.45am: Sailing - 1-person Dinghy men’s races 9-10 (Tom Saunders)

1.30am: Wrestling - Women’s freestyle 68kg elimination (Tayla Ford v Koumba Larroque of France)

1.30am: Canoe slalom - KX women’s quarter-finals (Luuka Jones)

1.52am: Canoe slalom - KX men’s quarter-finals (Finn Butcher)

2.15am: Canoe slalom - KX women’s semifinals (Luuka Jones) - If qualified

2.28am: Canoe slalom - KX men’s semifinals (Finn Butcher) - If qualified

2.55am: Canoe slalom - KX women’s big final (Luuka Jones) - If qualified

3am: Canoe slalom - KX men’s big final (Finn Butcher) - If qualified

3am: Cycling track - Women’s team sprint qualifying (Ellesse Andrews, Rebecca Petch, Shaane Fulton)

3.27am: Cycling - Track men’s team pursuit qualifying (Aaron Gate, Keegan Hornblow, Tom Sexton and Campbell Stewart)

4.55am: Cycling track - Women’s team sprint first round

5.04am: Athletics - Men’s 3000m steeplechase heat (George Beamish)

5.53am: Cycling track - Women’s team sprint bronze final - If qualified

5.59am: Cycling track - Women’s team sprint gold final - If qualified

7.40am: Wrestling - Women’s freestyle 68kg semifinal (Tayla Ford) - If qualified

How to follow Olympics 2024

The Herald will have live updates running throughout the entire Olympics, while you can listen to commentary on Gold Sport. You can catch all the action on Sky Sport. Every event on Sky can also be watched via streaming on Sky Sport Now or Sky Go.

Hear it as it happens with live commentary of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on GOLD SPORT & iHeartRadio, plus comprehensive coverage on Newstalk ZB.

