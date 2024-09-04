The Macquarie University academic, who researches cultural politics of breaking, said in her first interview she had needed mental health support.
“There’s been a portion of very angry and, you know, awful responses, not only attacking me but attacking my husband, attacking my crew, attacking the breaking and street dance community in Australia, my family,” she told The Project.
“The energy and vitriol that people had was pretty alarming.”
The AOC clarified in a statement the qualifying event in Sydney in October 2023 was conducted by the sport’s international governing body World DanceSport Federation, as approved by the International Olympic Committee.
The judging panel was selected by the federation and consisted of nine independent international judges, the AOC said.
In the interview, Gunn said she qualified to the Olympics by winning the Oceania qualifier, where she didn’t know the judges.