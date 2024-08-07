French runner Alice Finot celebrated her fourth-place finish in the Paris Olympics women’s 3000m steeplechase by proposing to her boyfriend after the race.
Finot completed the race with a time of 8m58.67s, finishing behind medalists Winfred Yavi of Bahrain (gold), Peruth Chemutai of Uganda (silver) and Faith Cherotich of Kenya (bronze) and becoming one of four women to break the nine-minute mark for the first time.
But instead of a ring, Finot used an Olympic pin she wore during the race to propose to Bruno Martínez Bargiela, a Spanish triathlete.
The crowd at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis cheered as the couple embraced.