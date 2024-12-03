Offering prize money at the Olympic Games was unfair and was shown at the Paris Games to favour a small number of elite athletes to the detriment of others, the International Olympic Committee said today.
In a taboo-busting move that sparked hugely mixed reactions, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe announced prize money of US$50,000 ($85,000) for every track and field winner at the Paris Olympics.
Kiwi Hamish Kerr was among the athletes to earn the prize money with his gold medal effort in the men’s high jump.
No other sports federation pays prize money at the Olympics.
IOC spokesman Mark Adams said that the IOC’s executive board had discussed the topic of prize money distribution, raised by International Federations and athletes' representatives, on the first day of a meeting in Lausanne.