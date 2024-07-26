Editorial: Olympic storylines ignite sporting passions

The Olympics are under way in Paris. Photo / 123RF

As the Olympic flame is set to ignite in Paris, there’s a palpable buzz of anticipation in the air. Picture it: the city of lights, resplendent in its summer glory, with the Eiffel Tower standing tall as a backdrop to the world’s greatest sporting spectacle. For New Zealand, the Paris Olympics promise to be a blend of high hopes, remarkable talent, and a touch of drama that could rival any soap opera.

First, we should acknowledge our flag bearers: track cyclist Aaron Gate and sailing superstar Jo Aleh. These two aren’t just carrying a flag; they’re hoisting the weight of Kiwi pride on their shoulders. Gate, with his collection of Commonwealth Games medals and his indomitable spirit, is a true veteran. Meanwhile, Aleh, inspired by memories of watching Barbara Kendall in 1996, is ready to lead by example and show the world what New Zealand grit looks like.

Nigel Avery, our Chef de Mission, captured it perfectly when he said: “Both Aaron and Jo are leaders in sport and in their communities, they are truly great New Zealanders.” This spirit of unity and mutual support is what makes the Olympics special. It’s not just about the medals – though we’d love to bring home a few golds – it’s about representing our country with honour and integrity.

On the subject of honour and integrity, it’s something that’s been missing in the Canadian camp this week. The drone incident involving the Football Ferns has all the makings of a spy thriller. Imagine the scene: a quiet training session suddenly disrupted by the ominous buzz of a drone. It’s not quite James Bond, but it’s close enough to get tongues wagging. The fallout? Two Canadian staff members sent packing and a very embarrassed Canadian Olympic Committee. It’s a saga that has everyone from Fifa to the IOC on high alert, and while it’s a distraction, it’s also a reminder of the lengths to which some will go in the pursuit of victory.