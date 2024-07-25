History-making world champion Erika Fairweather isn’t grabbing much attention, but only because the race is a superstar showdown between Katie Ledecky, Ariarne Titmus and Summer McIntosh.

Better still, this is a multination deal, with the USA, Australia and Canada involved…and New Zealand.

A Sunday morning thriller – what perfect timing.

Coverage: Sky

Olympics: New Zealand’s swimming race of the century…Monday 6.30am

Lewis Clareburt looks better placed than Fairweather to score New Zealand’s first Olympic swim medal in nearly 30 years in the 400m individual medley(Monday 6.30am). Hell be hard pressed to get anywhere near French world record holder Leon Marchand.

Coverage: Sky

Olympics: Simone Biles, Sunday 9.40pm

The greatest gymnast returns to the Olympics, after tumultuous times. We’re unlikely to see her likes again.

Coverage: Sky

Olympic opening ceremony, Saturday 5am

The French have broken with main-stadium tradition and instead, more than 10,000 athletes will float along the Seine watched by a few hundred thousand spectators plus legions of soldiers and cops. In a volatile world, keep your fingers crossed.

Coverage: Sky Open/Sky 5.25am

Olympics: Dream Team v Serbia, Monday 3.05am

Worth getting up for IMO. The American ‘Dream Team’ basketball juggernaut is a mainstay of the modern Olympics. LeBron James and his fellow superstars take on a Serbian team led by NBA legend Nikola Jokic. The USA easily won the recent warm-up game. The big question: Has American coach Steve Kerr got the team chemistry right?

Coverage: Sky

Warriors v Wests Tigers, Friday 8pm

Andrew Webster’s coaching chops will be in considerable doubt if the Warriors lose this.

Yes, a true must-win game for the beleaguered Auckland side and I’ll confidently predict a big victory at Mt Smart Stadium (not normally a good idea).

The Tigers are awful, rely far too much on captain Api Koroisau, and are missing a few of their best players.

The under-pressure Webster has had to select a couple of young centres, but NRL assignments don’t come any easier than this.

Injuries have hurt the Warriors this syear, but the problems go beyond that and the blame is starting to creep towards Webster’s door.

Lose and Webster is in strife, which is hard to believe after last year’s glorious run. Doubt must be creeping in. It could turn to outright criticism.

Leading question: Can Chanel Harris-Tavita find the goal-kicking radar after his horror shots against Canberra.

Coverage: Sky/Sky Open

Olympics: Men’s rugby sevens quarter-finals, from Friday 7am

The wonderful Antoine Dupont has France firing. Fingers crossed for the All Blacks. Anything can happen in sevens, and it’s on free-to-air, and from the wonderful Stade de France.

Coverage: Sky/Sky Open

Olympics: The Black Ferns

The gold medal-chasing Black Ferns begin their campaign against the might of China at 4am on Monday.

Fun fact: The head honcho of Chinese rugby is Gordon Tietjens, the former New Zevens supremo.

Coverage: Sky/Sky Open

Olympics: Mens mountain biking, Tuesday 12.10am

Often a great watch. Kiwi Sam Gaze is a remote medal chance, which adds to the anticipation.

Coverage: Sky

Olympics: Men’s triathlon, Tuesday 6pm

Kiwi Hayden Wilde is a major gold medal prospect, although his great rival Alex Yee from Britain is the favourite. There is a strong French contingent as well – who knows what they might pull out on home territory.

Olympics: Women’s tennis doubles, from Saturday 10pm

Tracking down the draw, made a day prior, will reveal when New Zealand’s rising double act of Lulu Sun and Erin Routliffe first play on the Roland-Garros clay. A dud for so long, New Zealand tennis is enjoying some glory thanks to these two export imports. Routliffe’s number-one world ranking hasn’t secured them an advantageous top-eight seed however.

Coverage: Sky

The Senior British Open, from Friday 11.30pm (second round)

If THE Open, won by Xander Schauffele at Royal Troon last week, whetted your appetite for links golf, then try this for a follow up.

Kiwi Steven Alker is among the favourites at Scotland’s Carnoustie, the toughest links course of them all. If you need a break from the Olympics involving some rugged scenery…

Coverage: Sky







