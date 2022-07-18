Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport

Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport

ANALYSIS

Joe Schmidt's presence looms large over the All Blacks' immediate future.

The delicate situation surrounding Ian Foster's future remains very fluid but significant change within the All Blacks before their daunting two-test South African tour – starting with the first examination at Mbombela Stadium on August 7 - could be delayed despite the widespread clamour for a swift cleanout.

While the tone of New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson's statement on Sunday that labelled the All Blacks first home series defeat in 27 years unacceptable seemed to suggest action may be taken, the national body is notoriously conservative and not prone to knee-jerk reactions.

Behind the scenes, NZ Rugby is believed to be adopting a considered, compassionate approach to assessing the All Blacks' deeply concerning form slump and series of unwanted records that undermines the team's global standing.

With the All Blacks set to name a new Rugby Championship squad and depart for South Africa next week, time is fast ticking. Any coaching change would involve consultation with the playing group, particularly the senior leaders, and have to be signed off by the board.

Before travelling to South Africa, Foster has been asked to present a plan to NZ Rugby management that will attempt to outline his vision for amending the run of four defeats from the All Blacks last five tests.

Unless that plan is deemed fatally flawed, Foster may lead the All Blacks on a make-or-break mission to the Republic.

Ian Foster has been summoned to present a plan before make or break South African tour. Photo / Getty

Despite extending Foster's contract 11 months ago through to the 2023 World Cup, at a time when the All Blacks set off for a 15-week tour during the pandemic, the NZ Rugby board is understood to have this year conveyed the importance of seeing results from the first five tests of this season.

The decision to reappoint Foster's assistant coaches, two of whom reviewed poorly after successive defeats to finish last year's northern tour, and add additional resource in the form of skills consultant Andrew Strawbridge now also weighs heavily with a complete coaching change thought to come with a payout in excess of $2 million.

Cue Schmidt's imminent arrival for the Rugby Championship as the potential last bastion of hope for Foster's embattled coaching team.

Calls for Scott Robertson to be immediately summoned overlook Schmidt is the next man in.

With the All Blacks about to embark on one of rugby's toughest ventures - two tests at altitude against a Springboks team that regards the All Blacks as their favoured scalp - with jobs and careers on the line, they sure could do with a saviour.

At this stage, Schmidt is set to replace long-time All Blacks selector Grant Fox in an expanded role that will encompass analysis. Schmidt is already expected to challenge existing systems and structures by injecting fresh ideas while adding a new lens to selection that could spark major changes with squad personnel.

Schmidt's influence, after being called into the All Blacks prior to the first test victory against Ireland following the Covid breakout in camp, was downplayed externally yet he is widely considered one of the game's most astute, analytical minds.

While his Irish tenure finished with the crushing 2019 World Cup quarter-final defeat to the All Blacks, Schmidt delivered three Six Nations titles in six years and breakthrough away success in South Africa and Australia as well as historic wins against the All Blacks.

Joe Schmidt could be set for a more significant role in the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

His time as an assistant coach at the Blues this season also came with ringing endorsements.

After Ireland continually exposed the All Blacks defensively, Schmidt's expertise in this area should be welcomed with open arms.

In the event Foster's coaching team is retained for South Africa it is not out of the question that NZ Rugby, in something of a last-ditch face-saving attempt, could ask Schimdt to assume a revamped role that involves him travelling with the All Blacks to utilise his experience on the ground. He could be elevated to a lead assistant coach or even a director of rugby type position.

Such a move is unlikely to placate the hostile masses demanding coaching change but it could buy NZ Rugby time to consider all its options.

It is clear, though, that change is necessary.

Aside from the All Blacks' consistent on-field frustrations and familiar flaws – from the lineout issues to the maul defence, lack of structured attacking penetration and poor starts - fissures were widely evident in Wellington.

Those cracks culminated in the All Blacks cancelling a standard, scheduled Sunday press conference at the 11th hour while media waited at the team hotel.

Such an unprecedented move reflects the mounting public scrutiny the team is under and projects a sense of alarm.

With the All Blacks legacy on the line, much is at stake for all involved.

Charting a definitive road map to the World Cup, now 14 months away, cannot wait much longer.