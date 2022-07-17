Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Gregor Paul: The moment that proves the All Blacks empire is collapsing

Gregor Paul
By
4 mins to read
Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

One damning moment was the most powerful imagery yet that the Ian Foster regime is collapsing, writes Gregor Paul.

OPINION:

If ever there was a moment in time to signal an empire is crumbling, it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks