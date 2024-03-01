Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / Formula 1 / NZHerald / Ironman / Sky Sport / Golden Shears

Will Toogood reports from Millbrook Resort – follow all the NZ Open action here and check the leaderboard below this story.

Another day at the 103rd New Zealand Open and another evening with an Australian atop the leaderboard.

But right in the hunt after blistering second rounds are Invercargill’s Josh Geary and Porirua’s Dan Hillier who have both ended the second round at 10-under for the tournament and sit tied for second.

Hillier finished with four consecutive birdies at the end of his round and said that should give him some momentum heading into the weekend.

“I played solid, just had to grind it out. It got pretty breezy up the top of those hills there so definitely a bit of a grind out there. Few chances coming in and [I] managed to make the most of them.

“Like I said, there were a few chances coming in, I didn’t really think I’d take them that well but to finish with those four I feel pretty happy with today’s work.”

Dan Hillier has given Kiwi fans something to cheer about at the New Zealand Open. Photo / Photosport

Eight-time Charles Tour winner and one-time Open Championship starter Geary also had a round packed full of birdies and if he and Hillier end up in the same group on Saturday you can expect a large gallery following them around the course.

The 39-year-old said despite the breezy conditions he was pleased with his ball striking that allowed him to card a low round.

“Yeah it was really tough being up top when that wind was up and the greens were quite crusty. I just had a really good ball-striking day... if you’re missing greens it wasn’t much fun.”

So much so that he said he felt he was hitting the ball as well as he ever has over the last few years this tournament.

“I’ve felt great the last two days and hit the ball the best I’ve hit it for three or four years, it feels like, so it’s encouraging.”

Disappointing for Kiwi fans will be the news that Steven Alker, Michael Hendry and Kazuma Kobori have all missed the four-under cut and will not be playing for the Brodie Breeze Trophy over the weekend.

Australian Scott Hend will be sleeping easiest out of the field as he holds a two-shot lead over the pack heading into Saturday, although it will be a little less easy after the Geary and Hillier surges.

The Queensland representative secured his advantage after he turned in a five-under 66 with six birdies.

The long-hitting Hend, who turned pro in 1997, said the lack of wind has made conditions a little easier than in previous years which helped him turn in a low card.

“It’s not as difficult out there as it has been years gone past because we haven’t had the wind yet.

“We’re just taking advantage of the situation and the greens are putting nice because it hasn’t rained and that’s pretty much all is to it.”

Scott Hend is the one to beat heading into Saturday. Photo / Photosport

Taking advantage of the near-perfect golfing conditions while you have them is something Hend said is important ahead of the weekend rounds.

“It’s just one of those things you’ve got to take advantage of when you can, you don’t know what’s going to happen on the weekend. Sunday could be a little bit dodgy so we’ll just keep going.”

Geary and Hillier weren’t the only Kiwis who impressed on day two as 18-year-old Zack Swanwick carded a three-under 68 to put himself firmly in contention.

The Napier product said he approaches the game by trying to keep it as simple as possible and shows remarkable poise for a golfer born in 2006.

“Yeah, [I’m] pretty happy. Just went out there today and tried to have fun – tried to hit fairways, hit greens and that’s what we’ve done. The putts didn’t quite drop, but it’s enough.”

Notable Kiwis (scores for the tournament)

- Josh Geary: Ten-under, T2

- Daniel Hillier: Ten-under, T2

- Nick Voke: Nine-under, T5

- Kieran Muir: Eight-under, T13

- Ben Campbell: Eight-under, T13

- Zack Swanwick: Seven-under, T23

- Michael Hendry: Two-under, T85 (misses cut)

- Steven Alker: One-over, T120 (misses cut)

- Kazuma Kobori: One-over, T120 (misses cut)







