Steven Alker is a name that golf fans will be drawn to when scanning the leaderboard at this year’s New Zealand Open, but there will be another name that will draw plenty of attention when the tournament begins on February 29.

Kazuma Kobori’s remarkable start to his professional golf career has drawn headlines here and abroad and even a comparison to a young Tiger Woods.

“I’ve been reading the press and how he’s been playing, it’s very impressive. If you compare it to what Tiger Woods did when he was young at the start of his career, obviously on a slightly different level, but to win events at his age and come out as a professional - it’s impressive,” says Alker ahead of the 103rd New Zealand Open at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown.

Alker, fresh off a big win in Hawaii and who finished second overall in the 2023 Charles Schwab Championship standings, says while he hasn’t had a chance to play with the 22-year-old Kobori yet, he is impressed watching the early stages of what promises to be a successful career.

“I certainly wouldn’t have even dreamed of having a start like that as a pro, you’re just trying to feel your feet but the new guys coming out seem to be ready to play. Hungry and wanting to win, he’s obviously got that, which is great and being from New Zealand is even better.”

Kazuma Kobori is one to watch for a maiden New Zealand Open title. Photo / Photosport

At 52, Alker is aware that he likely has more New Zealand Opens behind him than ahead of him and is trying to enjoy every opportunity he has at this country’s national open.

Part of that is having his wife, Tanya, caddie for him at this year’s event - something she has done before but not since 2014 - at none other than the US Open.

“We’re having a blast this week, just being here and doing this together. Good company all round.”

Keeping with the theme of enjoying themselves, Alker says the pair will try and keep the golf chat as limited as is permitted while out on the course.

“There’s no golf talk at all, which is kind of a nice change from what it’s been. We have fun out there and it’s just a nice change of pace, something we haven’t done for a while and we talked about doing. We were going to do it last year and couldn’t unfortunately.”

That’s not to say Tanya Alker can’t provide insight when needed, as anyone who has caddied at a golf major can by no means be called a rookie.

“She knows golf, that’s the amazing thing. She knows a lot about the game and my game.”

Will Toogood is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald.