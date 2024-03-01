Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / Formula 1 / NZHerald / Ironman / Sky Sport / Golden Shears

You’d be forgiven for thinking Zack Swanwick was playing in his 10th New Zealand Open rather than his first.

Such has been his scoring through two rounds at Millbrook Resort. Save for the (a) next to his name, Swanwick does not look out of place among the leaders.

That (a) signifies he is an amateur golfer, but the scorers’ table may very well have been double-checking that as he has handed in rounds of 67 and 68 to sit at seven-under for the tournament.

Not only do his scorecards give the air of professionalism, but at just 18 years old he has a poise and mindset that tells you he has a big future in the sport.

Speaking after his second round at the Open, the Napier product said he approaches the game by trying to keep it as simple as possible.

“Yeah, [I’m] pretty happy. Just went out there today and tried to have fun - tried to hit fairways, hit greens and that’s what we’ve done. The putts didn’t quite drop, but it’s enough.”

Zack Swanwick is turning a few heads at the New Zealand Open. Photo / Photosport

For a young golfer, Swanwick has remarkable control in tee shots, which sets him up well later in the hole. He says if he can get his putts to drop, there is a promise of more low scores as the tournament progresses.

“Off the tee I was solid, the second shot into the green I’m just hoping to hit the ball a little bit closer for tomorrow and the weekend so I can try get a few more birdie putts rolled in.”

As far as Saturday and in all likelihood Sunday go, the golfer born in 2006 isn’t going to approach the pointy end of the tournament any differently.

“Just go out there and keep talking to [my caddie] Andrew and hope the game goes well.”

This isn’t Swanwick’s first outing among the pros. After winning both the New Zealand and Australian junior amateur championships he announced himself to the professional golfing world by hitting an opening round of 67 in the 2023 Australian Open at the Lakes Golf Club in Sydney.

Looking further ahead in 2024, Swanwick has announced he will be heading to the United States and attending the University of Florida in June to begin what will no doubt be a closely watched NCAA career.



