Golf: Hawke’s Bay teen golf star Swanwick in top 10 at Aussie Open

Zack Swanwick, third overall and age group winner in Australia in 2022, this year the champion, and now a top 10 golfer in the Australian Open. Photo / NZME

US-bound teenaged Hawke’s Bay golf prodigy Zack Swanwick has again blasted his way into the conversations of the golfing world by hitting an opening round of 67 in the Australian Open at the Lakes Golf Club in Sydney.

Swanwick, 17, the dual New Zealand Australia Junior amateur champion who led his Taradale High School team to Hawke’s Bay’s first-ever New Zealand schools title earlier this year, was four off the lead and tied for eighth place at the end of the Australian tourament’s opening day on Thursday.

His Australian Junior win exempted him into the Open, and the first-day form puts him in the box seat for a place in the cut of 60 for the third and fourth rounds at the weekend.

Australian professional Cam Davis, a 28-year-old US-based player who won the title in 2017 and who in 2012 scored his first PGA Tour win, hit seven birdies and an eagle in a nine-under 63, to take the lead going into the second day, to lead by a shot from US-tour player Patrick Rodgers and Scotland’s Connor Syme.

Swanwick last month officially signed with new champion US campus the University of Florida, where he starts in July.