Hastings Golf Club has become the temporary home of Florida Gators recruit Zack Swanwick. Photo / Paul Taylor

Things will eventually become rather different from Zack Swanwick.

As it stands, the 17-year-old Taradale High School student has neither a home golf course, nor his own clubs as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle. When he wants to practice, he has to do so once the traffic between Napier and Hastings has subsided for the day.

But not for long.

Thanks to a four-year scholarship from the University of Florida, none of those will be an issue.

Swanwick will have more free clubs than he knows what to do with, will practice at the on-campus golf course and fly to tournaments in the team’s private plane.

Clearly the boy is good at golf, as his handicap of plus-5.7 would suggest. But he’s actually just a really good bloke.

Napier Golf Club has been his second home for years. But when floodwaters destroyed that, the torrent took his golf clubs with it.

It’s been upsetting, but Swanwick doesn’t want anyone to spare a thought for him. His heart goes out to fellow club members instead.

“Especially the older people,” Swanwick said.

Colleges don’t just recruit athletes, they want decent people as well.

Golf is important to Swanwick and he demands a lot from himself. But he doesn’t let success or failure define him, or measure himself by the expectations that others might have of him.

“Every shot counts, but it’s important to be a good kid, and you always want to have a good name for yourself, especially on the golf course,” said Swanwick.

“Attitude-wise, there’s nothing to worry about when you’re on the course. Just be happy.

“No one likes a kid who walks around sulking. Everyone likes that happy kid who says ‘Hi, how are you?’, which is important to me.”

Years of hard work have paid off for Zack Swanwick. Photo / Paul Taylor

Swanwick’s choice of university came down to Florida and one other. Both were good offers from prestigious schools, but it was Florida coach JC Deacon’s visit to Hawke’s Bay that sealed the deal.

“He came over and I felt like I knew him for years. We just had that automatic click.

“You can have a laugh with him - it’s not all about golf. He’s a great family guy, and someone I felt would look after me pretty well over in Florida.”

Swanwick doesn’t begin his scholarship until next year, but is likely to be part of a pretty international squad. The current team features players from Guatemala, Brazil, England and Wales, as well as the Florida-based son of European Ryder Cup team stalwart Ian Poulter.

The Gators, as they’re known, boast past players who’ve gone on to win events such as The Masters, US Open and Open Championship, while popular PGA Tour professional Billy Horschel is part of the school’s coaching team.

Swanwick has put in a lot of work to get this far, both on the course and in the classroom.

“I’ve never been a brainiac. All I ever wanted to do was play golf, have fun with mates and just have a good childhood.”

But he sees the opportunity in front of him now, and is quick to point out that 93 per cent of PGA Tour members played college golf at some point.

“I just want to work and work and work, hopefully make money, and just live a good life.”