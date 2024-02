Live leaderboard from the 103rd New Zealand Open at Millbrook Resort and Golf Club in Queenstown.

- Australian Matthew Griffin has taken the early lead with a red hot seven-under par 64.

- Kiwi Kieran Muir has come in with a five-under 66 to sit in a four-way tie for third.

- Dan Hillier carded a four-under 67 and sits tied for fourth.

