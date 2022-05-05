Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

NRL: Why Reece Walsh spoke out about Warriors future

3 minutes to read
Reece Walsh will remain with the Warriors in 2023. Photo / Photosport

Reece Walsh will remain with the Warriors in 2023. Photo / Photosport

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Multimedia Journalist

Reece Walsh has revealed constant rumours surrounding his future with the Warriors were starting to put up "red flags" with the club, prompting his decision to stamp the chat out.

For much of the NRL

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.