Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

NRL: Wayde Egan excited about Warriors' appointment of Andrew Webster

3 minutes to read
Wayde Egan has given a thumbs up to the Warriors' coaching appointment. Photo / Getty

Wayde Egan has given a thumbs up to the Warriors' coaching appointment. Photo / Getty

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

Senior Warriors player Wayde Egan believes new coach Andrew Webster has the credentials to take the Mt Smart club to another level.

Webster was confirmed as the Warriors' new head coach on Friday, with the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.